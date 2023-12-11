We Might Have Found a School Worse Than UPenn, Harvard, and MIT on...
Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance
'Diversity Hires' And Progressive Hatred Highlight Everything Wrong With Democrats
US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza
Trump Trolls Media Over Panic About His 'Dictator for a Day' Remark
Here's What Argentina's Javier Milei Did in First Act as President
Tucker Carlson Unveils His Next Big Project
The Real Dictators
Look Out: Russians Adding Technology to Their Arsenal of Terror
Deranged Democrats Claim Trump Will Be a Dictator
A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened...
The Problematic Ousting of Rep. George Santos from Congress
The Frozen Chosen Got Stuck in Munich, of All Places
Why Congress Should Stay Out of the Credit Card Industry
Tipsheet

Harvard's President Might Be Involved in a Plagiarism Scandal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 11, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees booted Liz Magill after her disastrous answer on antisemitism before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce sparked intense backlash. To recap, Ms. Magill couldn’t say or condemn whether chants for Jewish genocide constituted bullying or harassment. Yes, and Jewish students are just voluntarily hiding in their dorms, hiding their identities, and holing up in libraries for fun, right? 

Advertisement

It’s become a jihadist circus on college campuses. Activism has replaced the tenets of learning and study. It was still a liberal cesspool, but differing views were tolerated. Many progressives may not have liked right-leaning views, but there was never an active effort to silence speech. The past decade has seen an acceleration in this authoritarian ethos, which is necessary if the Left wants to accomplish its goals in academia: turning it into factories for left-wing warriors, where a prerequisite is to hate Israel and Jewish people. 

Harvard President Claudine Gay was also at this hearing, sitting next to Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth. All three women gave similar answers, saying that context is needed when someone declares their hatred of Jewish people and calls for mass murder. It’s an unholy combination of stupidity, fear, and support for terrorism. These college heads fear their students if they voice a modicum of common sense on this issue; that’s not an excuse. Magill tendered her resignation over the weekend after the backlash proved too great. She also lost a $100 million donation, which could get anyone fired. Will Gay be next? The faculty is behind her, but what about a plagiarism allegation in her Ph.D. thesis? Christopher Rufo and Christopher Brunet have found that the cornerstone of Gay’s academic career might have run afoul of this infraction: 

Recommended

Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement
Advertisement

Academic fraud is cause for dismissal. It’s entirely unrelated to her antisemitism trip-up before Congress. Still, whatever legitimate cause can be made to remove Gay is for the best if the institution wants to rehabilitate its image as a place of learning, not a hub of enabling pro-Hamas propaganda. Marc Tessier-Lavigne was president of Stanford before he resigned last summer after data in his studies were discovered to be falsified. If plagiarism is the death knell for one’s career in this field, and these allegations against Gay turn out to be accurate, she must go (via Rufo)

What should the consequences be for President Gay, given these violations? Some critics might object to any punishment, arguing that her dissertation is decades old, or that these instances of plagiarism appear to be highly technical, or even trivial. But the dissertation is the cornerstone of an academic career, and universities impose demanding standards of academic integrity, with severe consequences for violators. Harvard, in particular, has a strict policy on these matters. If a current Harvard student were to commit violations of the same nature as Gay’s, it would lead to “disciplinary action, up to and including requirement to withdraw from the College.” The same standard should apply to the university president. 

In light of this troubling evidence, we call on Harvard’s Board of Overseers to conduct a full investigation into Claudine Gay’s academic integrity. The precedent for such violations has already been set at other institutions: the president of the University of South Carolina, for example, resigned for plagiarizing remarks he made in a commencement speech; and the president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges resigned due to plagiarism that he committed in part of his dissertation. Gay’s case should be treated with equal seriousness. If she has violated the code of academic conduct, she must resign—or get voted out by the board. 

Advertisement

It would seem Gay’s Jewish genocide-enabling remarks are the least of her issues.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
We Might Have Found a School Worse Than UPenn, Harvard, and MIT on the Antisemitism Issue Matt Vespa
There Was One Major Detail Missing From the Hunter Biden Indictment Rebecca Downs
The Real Dictators Allen West
Newsom Humiliated By Disastrous Budget Report One Week After Bragging About California's Economy Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement