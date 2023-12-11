Harvard's President Might Be Involved in a Plagiarism Scandal

University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees booted Liz Magill after her disastrous answer on antisemitism before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce sparked intense backlash. To recap, Ms. Magill couldn’t say or condemn whether chants for Jewish genocide constituted bullying or harassment. Yes, and Jewish students are just voluntarily hiding in their dorms, hiding their identities, and holing up in libraries for fun, right?

We now know that calling for the genocide against Jews isn’t necessarily against the code against bullying and harassment at @Harvard and @Penn



Let’s see how things are at MIT…



Turns lot that calling for genocide of Jews is OK as long as it’s only “public statements” pic.twitter.com/SY2cdEuhmC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 6, 2023

It’s become a jihadist circus on college campuses. Activism has replaced the tenets of learning and study. It was still a liberal cesspool, but differing views were tolerated. Many progressives may not have liked right-leaning views, but there was never an active effort to silence speech. The past decade has seen an acceleration in this authoritarian ethos, which is necessary if the Left wants to accomplish its goals in academia: turning it into factories for left-wing warriors, where a prerequisite is to hate Israel and Jewish people.

Over 300 Harvard faculty members have written to the board in support of President Claudine Gay:



“The critical work of defending a culture of free inquiry in our diverse community cannot proceed if we let its shape be dictated by outside forces.” pic.twitter.com/XsAhcHrwIW — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 10, 2023

Harvard President Claudine Gay was also at this hearing, sitting next to Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth. All three women gave similar answers, saying that context is needed when someone declares their hatred of Jewish people and calls for mass murder. It’s an unholy combination of stupidity, fear, and support for terrorism. These college heads fear their students if they voice a modicum of common sense on this issue; that’s not an excuse. Magill tendered her resignation over the weekend after the backlash proved too great. She also lost a $100 million donation, which could get anyone fired. Will Gay be next? The faculty is behind her, but what about a plagiarism allegation in her Ph.D. thesis? Christopher Rufo and Christopher Brunet have found that the cornerstone of Gay’s academic career might have run afoul of this infraction:

EXCLUSIVE: @RealChrisBrunet and I have obtained documentation demonstrating that Harvard President Claudine Gay plagiarized multiple sections of her Ph.D. thesis, violating Harvard's policies on academic integrity.



This is a bombshell. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Gay repeats this violation of Harvard's policy throughout the document, again using work from Bobo and Gilliam, as well as passages from Richard Shingles, Susan Howell, and Deborah Fagan, which she reproduces nearly verbatim, without quotation marks. pic.twitter.com/K75YPeZwky — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

Later in the paper, Gay also uses identical language to Swain, without adding quotation marks, as required. "Since the 1950s the reelection rate for House members has rarely dipped below 90 percent," reads Swain’s book, which is the same, excepting an added comma, to the language… pic.twitter.com/p6aM8776Hh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

These are flagrant violations of Harvard's plagiarism policy, which states that students who commit plagiarism will suffer "disciplinary action, up to and including requirement to withdraw from the College." The same standard should apply to the university president. pic.twitter.com/Q2UviANylT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

I earned a master's degree from Harvard's night school—not nearly as prestigious as the graduate school—but, if I had committed these kinds of violations, I would have been expelled. As an alumnus, I am calling on Claudine Gay to immediately resign from her position. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 10, 2023

So to recap. She got tenure based on four articles with a methodology that was later debunked.



She got a PHD by plagiarizing



And we are not supposed to point out that Harvard hired her because of her skin color (which they proudly brag about in admissions)



Harvard’s a joke — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) December 10, 2023

Academic fraud is cause for dismissal. It’s entirely unrelated to her antisemitism trip-up before Congress. Still, whatever legitimate cause can be made to remove Gay is for the best if the institution wants to rehabilitate its image as a place of learning, not a hub of enabling pro-Hamas propaganda. Marc Tessier-Lavigne was president of Stanford before he resigned last summer after data in his studies were discovered to be falsified. If plagiarism is the death knell for one’s career in this field, and these allegations against Gay turn out to be accurate, she must go (via Rufo)

What should the consequences be for President Gay, given these violations? Some critics might object to any punishment, arguing that her dissertation is decades old, or that these instances of plagiarism appear to be highly technical, or even trivial. But the dissertation is the cornerstone of an academic career, and universities impose demanding standards of academic integrity, with severe consequences for violators. Harvard, in particular, has a strict policy on these matters. If a current Harvard student were to commit violations of the same nature as Gay’s, it would lead to “disciplinary action, up to and including requirement to withdraw from the College.” The same standard should apply to the university president. In light of this troubling evidence, we call on Harvard’s Board of Overseers to conduct a full investigation into Claudine Gay’s academic integrity. The precedent for such violations has already been set at other institutions: the president of the University of South Carolina, for example, resigned for plagiarizing remarks he made in a commencement speech; and the president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges resigned due to plagiarism that he committed in part of his dissertation. Gay’s case should be treated with equal seriousness. If she has violated the code of academic conduct, she must resign—or get voted out by the board.

It would seem Gay’s Jewish genocide-enabling remarks are the least of her issues.