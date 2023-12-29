The Biden Justice Department Threatens to Sue Texas...For Trying to Enforce Immigration Laws

If the border is so secure, why is the Biden Justice Department gung-ho about suing Texas over enforcing a state law aimed at curbing illegal immigration? It’s a bit of a rhetorical exercise since you already know the answer: You’ve been following the updates from Eagle Pass and know the southern border is an abject disaster. The Biden White House has been adamant, even exhibiting signs of frustration regarding this question about immigration.

The border is closed and secure. No one is getting through except for the illegals arriving by the truck full. It’s become so bad that even Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), of all people, says that there’s a crisis on the border. He noted how the equivalent of the population of Pittsburgh is arriving every day while chastising his party for refusing to talk about it. The Pennsylvania Democrat says that it’s not xenophobic to admit we have a problem.

With the administration not doing anything to curb the flow of illegals, states need to take matters into their own hands. Texas has built a floating barrier along the Rio Grande that a federal court now says must be removed. The state legislature passed a new law to enforce existing federal immigration laws. That’s led to the DOJ threatening to sue them (via CBS News):

Read that one again. https://t.co/XsxpgZsO56 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2023

you're telling me the Department of Justice is threatening to sue Texas over enforcing a law against... *squints* illegal activity? https://t.co/UEqzxd8oV1 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 29, 2023





The Biden administration on Thursday warned Texas that it will sue the state if it implements a strict immigration law known as SB4 that would empower state and local law enforcement officials to arrest, jail and prosecute migrants suspected of entering the U.S. unlawfully. The Justice Department said it would file a lawsuit against SB4 if Texas did not assure federal officials by Jan. 3 that the state would refrain from enforcing the law as planned in March, according to a letter sent to Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 28 and obtained by CBS News. In addition to creating illegal entry crimes at the state level, the law would allow Texas judges to issue de facto deportation orders. In its letter, the Justice Department said SB4 would effectively criminalize actions that are already illegal at the federal level, undermine relations with Mexico and prevent officials from enforcing federal immigration laws, including those designed to grant refuge to migrants fleeing persecution. "Because SB 4 is unconstitutional and will disrupt the federal government's operations, we request that Texas forbear in its enforcement," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in his letter to Abbott. […] Renae Eze, a spokeswoman for Abbott, said Texas is prepared to defend SB4 before the Supreme Court.

Abbott should welcome that fight. Again, if the border was secure, why does the DOJ even bother unless they know the southern border is a mess and don’t care about it, per orders from Mr. Dementia? You all know the answer. Of course, it’s intentional. It’s been that way for over a generation now, the free flow of illegal aliens, which has artificially increased Democratic Party clout on the Hill through the creation of new districts from the population bumps.

Texas, stand firm and enforce your law to curb illegal immigration.