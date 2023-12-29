A Surgeon Highlighted This Trend As a Destructive Force in Health Care

It’s something you’ve known for a while to be a systemic issue in healthcare. Like a virus, it’s spread to almost every institution in the country. White-collar jobs are now breeding grounds for it, but healthcare, one of the last holdouts, has fallen prey to it. It’s the diversity, inclusion, and equality nonsense that has served as a lifeline for those acquiring worthless woke degrees, an opportunity to earn a six-figure salary lecturing their respective workforces about white privilege and other frivolities associated with this movement.

Such folly can be deadly, especially in health care, which should be thousands of miles away from political games. Alas, that’s not the case, especially when it comes to these transgender mutilation surgeries for minors. It’s not a significant issue in the sense that hordes of kids want to be altered irreparably, but you can’t give an inch to the Left because we’ve seen what they do when conservatives decide to cede the battlefield: mayhem ensues. The number of school boards cultural Marxists overtook was only exposed when the kids stayed home during COVID. So, it was only a matter of time before the professions collapsed (via Fox News):

A surgeon blasted a top medical organization for doubling down on its antiracist initiatives at a time when many corporations and organizations are distancing themselves from these controversial principles. "America’s surgeons are not woke enough, according to the American College of Surgeons (ACS)," Dr. Richard Bosshardt penned in his column for National Review this week. The largest surgical organization in the country recently launched a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion toolkit for providers. In an announcement earlier this month, the ACS touted the materials would "provide a blueprint for implementing equitable practices" in medicine. […] "The tool kit is an exhaustive, some might say exhausting, compilation of everything related to pushing the narrative of systemic and structural racism as the source of disparities including minority representation within the ACS and clinical outcomes in minority surgical patients," he explained. The surgeon said the toolkit uses flawed studies to promote the "unbelievably toxic" idea that racism infiltrates surgery and leads to poorer outcomes for Black patients. The toolkit also pushes implicit racial bias training to combat racism, despite research debunking its validity, he said. Bosshardt claimed the worst part of the toolkit was that it requires surgeons to lump patients into racial identity groups, which he believes threatens the traditions modern medicine is based on. "The traditional tenets of Hippocratic medicine, which focus on the individual in front of the physician, have been, for all intents and purposes, abandoned. Any disparity in outcomes of care of minorities is proof of racial discrimination," he wrote.

So, DEI forces doctors to shred their oaths as medical professionals, oaths that were apolitical since the time of Ancient Greece. This stuff is going to get people killed if it hasn’t already. That’s a long-term culture war. For now, we must worry about all these pro-Palestinian doctors posting terrorist-supporting trash on their accounts. Many have been exposed and fired, but there are more who are willing to ignore their oaths, especially if the patient is Jewish or pro-Israel.