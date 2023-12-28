Iran and Hamas' Reasoning for the October 7 Attacks Devolves Into an Insane...
DeSantis’s Campaign Is Irrelevant if the GOP Voters Want Trump
A Year in Review: KJP's Most Embarrassing Takes
Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People
Looking Back, Looking Forward
New Poll About Osama bin Laden Shows a 'Horrifying' Trend Among Young Voters
The Last Ukraine Aid of the Year Has Been Released
Austrian Business School Cuts Ties With Harvard
Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now
The Day I Agreed With AOC
Is High School JROTC the Solution to America's Military Recruitment Crisis?
An Unusual Christmas Miracle
An American Carol
The Cyber Infiltration of China’s Liberation Army
Tipsheet

Lauren Boebert to Her Constituents: See Ya!

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 28, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is taking a gamble with her re-election to Congress by abandoning her current district for redder political pastures. Boebert announced Wednesday that she is ditching the 3rd Congressional District for the more GOP-friendly fourth, hopping into a crowded GOP primary to replace outgoing Republican Ken Buck (via Associated Press): 

Advertisement

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. 

In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck’s seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. 

Boebert implied in the video that her departure from the district would help Republicans retain the seat, saying, “I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories.” 

“The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand,” she said.

Boebert called it “a fresh start,” acknowledging the rough year following a divorce with her husband and video of her misbehaving with a date at a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver. The scandal in September rocked some of her faithful supporters, who saw it as a transgression of conservative, Christian values and for which Boebert apologized at events throughout her district. 

Recommended

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Boebert was already in troubled waters, though the theater incident didn’t help. She was caught being a little handsy with a date in September during the musical Beetlejuice. Her behavior was so outrageous at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts that she was escorted out of the venue. Was it a bad public relations moment? Yes, but not as bad as Susanna Gibson’s sex shows being unearthed on Chaturbate; Gibson was running for a critical Virginia House of Delegate seat this year. 

It's painfully obvious that Boebert will probably lose to Democrat Adam Frisch, who has outraised her by millions. Boebert beat Frisch in the 2022 election, but only by 546 votes.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
DeSantis’s Campaign Is Irrelevant if the GOP Voters Want Trump Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Iran and Hamas' Reasoning for the October 7 Attacks Devolves Into an Insane Terrorist Circus Matt Vespa
Happy Kwanzaa! The Holiday Brought to You by the FBI Ann Coulter
Even Die-Hard Liberals Admit Trump Is the Country's Only Chance At Returning to Normalcy Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement