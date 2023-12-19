Thank You, Loyal Readers.
We Have Another Biden Family Member Who's a Tax Delinquent
The Adults Are Back… And Brought Absolute Depravity With Them
It's Been 20 Years Since Newsom Launched His '10-Year Plan' to End Homelessness...
Perverts in the Senate
Biden’s War on Christmas and All Things Holy
One Year After Winter Storm Elliot, Our Grid Problem Remains Dire
Florida Newspaper Trashes Hunters and Anglers as Low Information, Far Right
A Gift That Will Keep on Giving
Senators Rip Sale of US Steel to Foreign Company, Fetterman Vows to Block...
Did Eric Adams Really Just Say That in Explaining Why NYC Is 'Greatest...
Scholar Allegedly Plagiarized by Gay Explains Why Harvard 'Can't Condemn' Her
Corralling the Asian Bully
Do Absentee and Mail-in Ballots Make It Easier to Pay People for Voting?
Tipsheet

You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 19, 2023 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) remains a sitting US Senator. Congress had to boot Rep. George Santos (R-NY), but gold bar Bob can’t be expelled for obvious political reasons. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has pointed out a point of hypocrisy numerous times, even adding that the New Jersey Democrat’s alleged crimes are more severe than Santos'. If Santos had to go, so should Menendez, which isn’t a ludicrous point

Advertisement

In September, Mr. Menendez got busted for accepting bribes and acting as a foreign agent for Egyptian officials who showered the Menendez family with cars, offers to pay off their mortgage, and gold bars. At the time, Menendez chaired the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Federal agents also found over $400,000 in cash stuffed in articles of clothing. The gold bars seem to be where most Democrats can’t look past, unlike Menendez’s past legal entanglements on corruption charges. Yet, he’s faced these charges before, and he feels confident that he could beat them again, albeit with a new attorney who shares this coincidence with the New Jersey liberal that you cannot make up (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]: 

 Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez is facing a new perfect storm of legal and political troubles — splitting from the super-lawyer defending him against charges of bribery, and seeing his polls plummet. 

The New Jersey Democrat quietly split from his longtime powerhouse lawyer Abbe Lowell — who secured his acquittal on previous bribery charges — and instead signed up with Washington-based attorney Robert Luskin. 

Ironically for an indictee fighting charges that he took bribes in gold bars, Luskin himself was once paid in gold bars by another client — earning him the nickname “Gold Bar Bob,” the same as the senator’s. 

Menendez, 69, who has been in the political arena for half a century and a member of the US Senate since 2006, is facing record low poll numbers, with 70 percent of Garden State voters saying he should resign. 

The Democrat’s latest troubles began in June 2022, when federal agents raided his Englewood Cliffs, NJ, home and found gold bars, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash stuffed into the pockets of Menendez’s jackets. 

Recommended

Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

There are two gold bar Bobs now. Having lived in New Jersey for most of my life, I wish I could say this is shocking—the whole corruption narrative—but I can’t. We sure know how to pick them in the Garden State.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
Perverts in the Senate Derek Hunter
Biden’s War on Christmas and All Things Holy John Nantz
Christmas Gifts: The Newest Target of Climate Change Activists Dennis Prager
Dem Senator Knew His Aide at the Center of Gay Sex Fiasco Was Trouble, But Promoted Him Anyway Matt Vespa
Here's What Joe Manchin Still Has to Say About 2024 Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement