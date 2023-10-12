UPDATE: White House Won't Confirm; Released $6 Billion to Iran Has Reportedly Been...
Here's How a CO Dem State Rep Responded When Asked About Hamas Raping...
IDF Strikes Take Syrian Airports Out of Play Amid Escalating Attacks From the...
State Department Finally Announces When It Will Begin Evacuating US Citizens From Israel
Trump Reveals His Major Concern With Scalise
Why One Lawmaker Just Renounced His Membership in Democratic Socialists of America
US Death Toll From Hamas Terror Attack Rises Again
Jim Jordan: Here's the Real Reason Why Crime Is Ravaging Democrat-Run Cities
‘Transgender’ 9-Year-Old Sues for Access to Irreversible Surgeries, Hormones
Tlaib: Weeped Over 'Kids in Cages' Under Trump, No Comment on Decapitation of...
One Also Needs to Know Who His Enemies Are
Biological Male Wins ‘Woman of the Year’ Award
Stronger Together
University of Florida President Shows How It's Done With Statement on Hamas...
Tipsheet

Things Just Got Worse for Gold Bar Bob Menendez

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 12, 2023 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Spencer covered the corruption indictment facing Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) last month. The New Jersey Democrat was accused of accepting exorbitant bribes in return for helping Egyptian government officials. Payments towards his mortgage, luxury cars, cash, and gold bars were part of this payment plan. When federal agents searched his home, $480,000 in cash was discovered strewn about; some were found hidden in articles of clothing. The gold bars add a new level to this story. 

Advertisement

Given the evidence presented, Menendez faces mounting pressure to resign but has remained resolute in remaining in the US Senate. That pressure might increase as a superseding indictment has now charged Menendez with being a foreign agent (via NBC News): 

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was hit with new charges Thursday accusing him of accepting bribes to behalf of a foreign government and acting as foreign agent, according to a superseding indictment. 

The new indictment, filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan, alleges Menendez, “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.” 

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, last month pleaded not guilty to corruption charges alleging that he and his wife used his influence to pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes. 

Three other defendants — New Jersey businessmen Jose Uribe, Fred Daibes and Wael Hana — also pleaded not guilty to the corruption charges last month. 

In the indictment on Thursday, federal prosecutors allege that Menendez's wife and Hana “worked to introduce Egyptian intelligence and military officials to Menendez for the purpose of establishing and solidifying a corrupt agreement.” 

Recommended

Here's How a CO Dem State Rep Responded When Asked About Hamas Raping Women Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Will Menendez resign, or will he keep this Jordan Belfort act up and not leave?

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How a CO Dem State Rep Responded When Asked About Hamas Raping Women Matt Vespa
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Ben Shapiro Is Not Pleased With Tucker Carlson's Take on the War in Israel Townhall Staff
University of Florida President Shows How It's Done With Statement on Hamas and Israel Guy Benson
Biological Male Wins ‘Woman of the Year’ Award Madeline Leesman
It Wasn't a Mistake. It Was Social Justice. Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's How a CO Dem State Rep Responded When Asked About Hamas Raping Women Matt Vespa
Advertisement