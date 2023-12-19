Thank You, Loyal Readers.
Tipsheet

We Have Another Biden Family Member Who's a Tax Delinquent

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 19, 2023 9:05 AM

It was always one of Biden’s biggest lies: the rich don’t pay their fair share, and no one’s taxes will increase under my economic agenda. Americans are poorer under Biden, not least because his inflationary policies have torched the wallets of American workers. But that’s not why the president should shut it about the rich paying their fair share: it’s because his own family doesn’t.

Spencer brought this up before, but his cracked-out son’s tax evasion charges undercut that attempt at a populist message ahead of the 2024 election. It’s so trite that no one takes it seriously anymore. Yet, Hunter now has company regarding tax delinquency: Ashley Biden owes a good chunk to the IRS (via Daily Caller):


President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden reportedly owes thousands of unpaid taxes dating back to her father’s vice presidency. 

Ashley Biden owes roughly $5,000 worth of income taxes dating back to 2015, a tax lien docket obtained by Fox News shows. Tax liens are legal claims against an individual’s assets or property in order to collect delinquent taxes. 

The Philadelphia Department of Revenue sent Biden a notice on Dec. 1 saying the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property – real, personal, or both – as the case may be,” Fox News reported. She and her attorney did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment. 

The tax notice lists Jan. 1, 2015 as the start date, when Joe Biden was vice president, and Jan. 1, 2021 as the end date, right before he was sworn in as president. 

Former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, founder of nonprofit research group Marco Polo first discovered Ashley Biden’s tax lien, according to Fox News. 

So, until these Bidens pay their taxes, Joe looks ridiculous when pushing a more progressive tax policy.

