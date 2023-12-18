The Man Who Drove Into Biden's Motorcade Was Drunk

It was one of those moments you train for the Secret Service regarding protecting the president. For Joe Biden, he had no idea what was going on because he was someone who would be in a nursing home by now. It was an unbelievably lousy stroke of luck for the car driver.

On Sunday, someone drove into Joe Biden’s motorcade while leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. It wasn’t an assassination attempt or anything, but it was a driving under the influence incident that the driver will never forget (via NY Post):

Imagine climbing into your car absolutely blasted and trying to make it home without getting busted and you left turn straight into the freakin President https://t.co/qnMqS8Tmhk — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 18, 2023





The driver who plowed into President Biden’s motorcade as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware Sunday night was charged with driving while under the influence, authorities announced Monday. James Cooper, 46, of Wilmington, was taken into custody after his silver sedan smashed into an SUV blocking an intersection, Wilmington police said. Cooper was also charged with inattentive driving in addition to the DUI. Officials said the crash did not appear to be intentional, with Cooper likely unaware that it was Biden’s motorcade that he had struck, CNN reported. Cooper has since been released from custody and given a summons to appear in court at a later date.

🚨#BREAKING: Clearer footage of the Presidential motorcade incident shows the moment when Joe Biden was walking out of his campaign headquarters and about 9 seconds into the footage, you can hear the crash as a car collides with his motorcade. The driver of the car is reportedly… pic.twitter.com/LZnPoBkTtM — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 18, 2023

A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night while the president was leaving his campaign headquarters.



Local Wilmington police were handling the crash, which means the driver was not considered a serious threat to the president. pic.twitter.com/NgDSZdmj6p — The Associated Press (@AP) December 18, 2023

So, luckily, this wasn’t an attack on the president, but come on, man. It’s 2023, and rideshare services are everywhere. Now, you’re about to suffer the legal fallout from not just any DUI charge but one where you crashed into the presidential motorcade. He’s lucky to be alive, frankly. I’m sure the Secret Service was within their rights to open fire.