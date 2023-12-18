Man Arrested After Spraying Jewish Congregants With Unknown Substance, Shouting 'Gas the J...
Tipsheet

The Man Who Drove Into Biden's Motorcade Was Drunk

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 18, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It was one of those moments you train for the Secret Service regarding protecting the president. For Joe Biden, he had no idea what was going on because he was someone who would be in a nursing home by now. It was an unbelievably lousy stroke of luck for the car driver. 

On Sunday, someone drove into Joe Biden’s motorcade while leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. It wasn’t an assassination attempt or anything, but it was a driving under the influence incident that the driver will never forget (via NY Post): 


The driver who plowed into President Biden’s motorcade as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware Sunday night was charged with driving while under the influence, authorities announced Monday. 

James Cooper, 46, of Wilmington, was taken into custody after his silver sedan smashed into an SUV blocking an intersection, Wilmington police said. 

Cooper was also charged with inattentive driving in addition to the DUI. 

Officials said the crash did not appear to be intentional, with Cooper likely unaware that it was Biden’s motorcade that he had struck, CNN reported. 

Cooper has since been released from custody and given a summons to appear in court at a later date. 

So, luckily, this wasn’t an attack on the president, but come on, man. It’s 2023, and rideshare services are everywhere. Now, you’re about to suffer the legal fallout from not just any DUI charge but one where you crashed into the presidential motorcade. He’s lucky to be alive, frankly. I’m sure the Secret Service was within their rights to open fire.

