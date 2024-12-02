Did Trump Just Preview His Own Pardons After Biden's Latest Move?
Tipsheet

Nate Silver Totally Melted Down Over the Hunter Biden Pardon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nate Silver isn’t holding back regarding President Joe Biden's pardoning of Hunter Biden. Silver has done well to irritate both sides of the political spectrum. He was bullish on Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 election, which angered liberals. He then gave good chances for Kamala, which drove conservatives up the wall. The statistician played it safe with his predictions but seemed to lose it regarding the Hunter Biden pardon.

He went on a tear against Biden, calling him a selfish and senile old man before saying that no one should vote for any Democrat in 2028 who didn’t voice their outrage over this shameless blanket pardon that covers all illegal activities that occurred between 2014-2024. 

Biden did two things: made the Democratic Party look ridiculous, which isn’t a tough task, and ripped the rug from under its army of supporters who lauded the president for declaring he wouldn’t pardon his son. To those who aren’t mentally challenged, we knew this was coming—there’s too much dirt on Hunter and Joe to let this play out. That being said, I’m not unhappy regarding the consequences of Joe’s actions. It’s what happens when the Left tries to think they’re better than us, taking these moral superiority positions in a business where hypocrisy cycles like the tides. It’s what it is—and Democrats have for too long thought they were better than everyone else for numerous reasons. Now, they’re enduring what happened to Icarus. In one swoop, it’s neutralized anything Democrats and liberals were bound to whine about regarding Donald Trump using the pardoning power.

Joe laughably said that politicizing the justice system led to him making this decision that he had drafted long ago. Also, it was Biden who politicized the Justice Department, ordering them to interfere in federal investigations into his son’s reportedly felonious activities. 

When Trump pardons the January 6 defendants, the Left can’t complain. 

Thanks, Joe Biden.

