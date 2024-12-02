Nate Silver Totally Melted Down Over the Hunter Biden Pardon

Nate Silver isn’t holding back regarding President Joe Biden's pardoning of Hunter Biden. Silver has done well to irritate both sides of the political spectrum. He was bullish on Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 election, which angered liberals. He then gave good chances for Kamala, which drove conservatives up the wall. The statistician played it safe with his predictions but seemed to lose it regarding the Hunter Biden pardon.

He went on a tear against Biden, calling him a selfish and senile old man before saying that no one should vote for any Democrat in 2028 who didn’t voice their outrage over this shameless blanket pardon that covers all illegal activities that occurred between 2014-2024.

Biden did two things: made the Democratic Party look ridiculous, which isn’t a tough task, and ripped the rug from under its army of supporters who lauded the president for declaring he wouldn’t pardon his son. To those who aren’t mentally challenged, we knew this was coming—there’s too much dirt on Hunter and Joe to let this play out. That being said, I’m not unhappy regarding the consequences of Joe’s actions. It’s what happens when the Left tries to think they’re better than us, taking these moral superiority positions in a business where hypocrisy cycles like the tides. It’s what it is—and Democrats have for too long thought they were better than everyone else for numerous reasons. Now, they’re enduring what happened to Icarus. In one swoop, it’s neutralized anything Democrats and liberals were bound to whine about regarding Donald Trump using the pardoning power.

A selfish and senile old man. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

Don't vote for any Democrat in 2028 who doesn't repudiate the pardon within 48 hours. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

Harris could also have distanced herself from Biden, although obviously a candidate who wasn't his VP would have had an easier time doing so. She refused to for reasons that are... not entirely clear or coherent? But if you can't grok the lesson here I don't know what to say. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

But please stop thinking of yourself as a defender of "democracy" or norms or the rule of law if you're defending this. You're just a garden-variety partisan dressing yourself up in sheep's clothing. And voters are smart enough to see this even if you aren't. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

Exactly the same people who were mad about my takes that Biden needed to step aside are mad about my pointing out his obvious hypocrisy. I guess if you forgive him for quite possibly throwing an election to Trump you'll forgive him for anything. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

I'm not saying this is going to be the decisive issue of 2026/28 etc. Probably second tier. But both the ethically *and politically* correct behavior is to call it out. Stop being so afraid of your own shadow. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

Joe laughably said that politicizing the justice system led to him making this decision that he had drafted long ago. Also, it was Biden who politicized the Justice Department, ordering them to interfere in federal investigations into his son’s reportedly felonious activities.

When Trump pardons the January 6 defendants, the Left can’t complain.

Thanks, Joe Biden.