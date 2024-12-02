Did Trump Just Preview His Own Pardons After Biden's Latest Move?
Comer Points Out Why Biden Really Handed Hunter a Get Out Prison Card

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 02, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who has been investigating the foreign business dealings of Hunter and Joe Biden for years, is responding to President Biden's pardon of his son late Sunday night. 

"Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his family’s corrupt influence peddling activities. Not only has he falsely claimed that he never met with his son’s foreign business associates and that his son did nothing wrong, but he also lied when he said he would not pardon Hunter Biden," Comer released in a statement. "The charges Hunter faced were just the tip of the iceberg in the blatant corruption that President Biden and the Biden Crime Family have lied about to the American people. It’s unfortunate that, rather than come clean about their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability."

Since the Biden family business was exposed through Hunter Biden's laptop in October 2020, it became clear if Biden became President that Hunter wouldn't spend a day in prison. After all, Hunter funded the Biden family lifestyle and regularly sent ten percent to "the big guy." They were a father and son "business" team. 

