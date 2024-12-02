Absolute Mayhem Erupts in Duval After Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Takes a Brutal Hit

This weekend was fight club for football. It leeched into the National Football League, though it was not over any flag planting, which set off some serious brawls during college ‘Rivalry Week’ on Saturday. Michigan-Ohio State and Florida-Florida State were some of the chippiest. Regarding the professionals, it was this brutal hit on Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence was carted off the field after suffering brain trauma, but a considerable brawl erupted, with Jaguars’ tight end Evan Engram being the first to enter the fray.

This is an ugly, brutal hit. It has to result in a suspension. Wow.

"It's everything you're not supposed to do. Everything...There's an honor that you give to your opponent on the football field and you respect him."



Trevor Lawrence carted off the field after taking a violent head shot and displaying the “fencing position” indicative of a traumatic brain injury.



Aziz Al-Shaair should be suspended rest of the season.



Al-Shaair, who is known for supporting pro-Hamas nonsense, was ejected from the game and will likely face massive fines once the NFL front office views the footage. The hit was met with near-universal condemnation. It’s a Kinko Alonso throwback, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

