Tipsheet

Absolute Mayhem Erupts in Duval After Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Takes a Brutal Hit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 02, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/John Raoux

This weekend was fight club for football. It leeched into the National Football League, though it was not over any flag planting, which set off some serious brawls during college ‘Rivalry Week’ on Saturday. Michigan-Ohio State and Florida-Florida State were some of the chippiest. Regarding the professionals, it was this brutal hit on Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence was carted off the field after suffering brain trauma, but a considerable brawl erupted, with Jaguars’ tight end Evan Engram being the first to enter the fray.

Al-Shaair, who is known for supporting pro-Hamas nonsense, was ejected from the game and will likely face massive fines once the NFL front office views the footage. The hit was met with near-universal condemnation. It’s a Kinko Alonso throwback, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

