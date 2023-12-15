The Buffalo Bills Are Still Being Trolled For Sean McDermott's Pro-9/11 Hijacker Trip-Up

The Buffalo Bills kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday Night Football last week, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17, thanks to what would have been a game-winning touchdown drive for KC was negated by wide receiver Kadarius Toney lining up offside. It’s a penalty that incensed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Yet, there’s another story regarding this game; it relates to the Buffalo Bills.

In case you missed it, someone is leaking stories about head coach Sean McDermott and his channeling of the 9/11 hijackers at team practices in 2019. McDermott immediately apologized after he saw this team-building exercise fall flat. That hasn’t stopped people from trolling the team before and after the game:

Video of Sean McDermott addressing the Bills in the locker room after their win over the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/9OYbsynlCm — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 11, 2023

Sean McDermott celebrating the win in the Bills locker room pic.twitter.com/eJpzuXREgn — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 11, 2023

The Buffalo Bills arriving back in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/dN2TzU5ckx — RamLover69 New Account (@GetRammed_69) December 11, 2023

sean mcdermott showing up at arrowhead today pic.twitter.com/mlyX40sl71 — 🆎 (@theABinKC) December 10, 2023

McDermott isn’t going to get fired over this story. He obviously would have been years ago if the front office felt differently. For now, people mocking McDermott provides a moment of levity in an otherwise dour news cycle.