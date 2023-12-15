Supply Chain Under Threat As Major Shipping Company Halts Critical Route Travel
Tipsheet

The Buffalo Bills Are Still Being Trolled For Sean McDermott's Pro-9/11 Hijacker Trip-Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 15, 2023 12:45 PM

The Buffalo Bills kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday Night Football last week, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17, thanks to what would have been a game-winning touchdown drive for KC was negated by wide receiver Kadarius Toney lining up offside. It’s a penalty that incensed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Yet, there’s another story regarding this game; it relates to the Buffalo Bills.

In case you missed it, someone is leaking stories about head coach Sean McDermott and his channeling of the 9/11 hijackers at team practices in 2019. McDermott immediately apologized after he saw this team-building exercise fall flat. That hasn’t stopped people from trolling the team before and after the game: 

McDermott isn’t going to get fired over this story. He obviously would have been years ago if the front office felt differently. For now, people mocking McDermott provides a moment of levity in an otherwise dour news cycle.

