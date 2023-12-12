Turkish Parliament Member Who Wished Death Upon Israel Suffers Heart Attack Moments Later

Is this divine intervention just a coincidence that you cannot make up? The Muslim world is doing what they always do when it comes to the State of Israel: wish for its destruction. In public speeches and official government records, Arab officials are calling on Allah to bring death to the Jewish state. In Turkey, one lawmaker learned that such acts come with a heavy dose of karma. After wishing for Israel to suffer the “wrath of Allah,” he collapsed from a heart attack (via NY Post):

A Turkish lawmaker who declared that Israel “will suffer the wrath of Allah” went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the floor of Parliament Tuesday — mere moments after delivering his harsh critique of his country’s response to the Israel-Hamas war. Startling footage shows Hasan Bitmez, 53, standing behind the podium before suddenly falling to the ground while addressing the Grand Assembly of the Turkish National Assembly. “You will not escape the wrath of Allah,” Bitmez said moments before he collapsed and seemingly hit his head on the marble floor of the General Assembly Hall, sending droves of concerned onlookers running to his side. Bitmez’s heart reportedly stopped in the Parliament but was later restarted, YNet News reported. Bitmez, who serves as deputy head of Turkey’s Felicity Party, is also diabetic. He received two stents in arteries in his heart after an angiography at a local hospital, YNet reported, citing BBC in Turkish.

Yeah, he didn’t die, not that I care either way. Turkey has vowed to rebuild the Gaza Strip, but only if a ceasefire is agreed to, which isn’t going to happen. So, keep making those speeches, members of the Turkish Parliament who dare, but mind your blood pressure if you do.