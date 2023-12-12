Here's the Number of Mail-in Voters Who Admit They Cheated During the 2020 Election

The 2020 election is over. Joe Biden is president, but the 81 million votes number will never be accepted by half the country, especially given the visible mental and physical decline of the aging Delaware liberal. The COVID pandemic permitted Democratic secretaries of state to finagle the in-person and mail-in voting protocols, which courts retroactively ruled illegal. In states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, the state legislatures, then run by Republicans, had to sign off on the new measures. That was the steal, folks.

The number of integrity issues and allegations of electoral impropriety could scale Everest, but Rasmussen and the Heartland Institute conducted a survey where 20 percent of mail-in voters admitted that they cheated in the last presidential election (via Rasmussen):

More than 20% of voters who used mail-in ballots in 2020 admit they participated in at least one form of election fraud. A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute finds that 21% of Likely U.S. voters who voted by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 election say they filled out a ballot, in part or in full, on behalf of a friend or family member, such as a spouse or child, while 78% say they didn’t. Thirty percent (30%) of those surveyed said they voted by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 election. Nineteen percent (19%) of those who cast mail-in votes say a friend or family member filled out their ballot, in part or in full, on their behalf. Furthermore, 17% of mail-in voters say that in the 2020 election, they cast a ballot in a state where they were no longer a permanent resident. All of these practices are illegal, Heartland Institute officials noted. Seventeen percent (17%) of those who cast mail-in ballots in 2020 say they signed a ballot or ballot envelope on behalf of a friend or family member, with or without their permission. Heartland Institute officials noted that “forging a signature on a ballot or ballot envelope are fraudulent activities that invalidate votes. ”Among other findings of the Rasmussen/Heartland Institute survey:– Forty-six percent (46%) of those surveyed voted for Joe Biden in 2020, while 45% voted for Donald Trump. More Biden voters (36%) than Trump voters (23%) say they voted by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 election. Thirty-eight percent (38%) of Democrats voted by mail in 2020, as did 24% of Republicans and 27% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

I’ll let you debate and comment below concerning the findings of this poll. It confirms what many have held for years about the last election. In general, it brings into question how the temptation to commit fraud stems from the proliferation of mail-in and absentee voting, which favor Democratic Party candidates. The last election wasn’t the most secure, a point so unbelievable you’d think it came from a North Korean state media report. Now, are we a banana republic? Some think we’re already there or steamrolling toward one, but we’re not Afghanistan 2009…yet. But Democrats continue to believe that voter fraud and election malfeasance is a conspiracy theory. It’s not; the people who committed these crimes are confessing.