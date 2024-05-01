Of the 300 Pro-Hamas Agitators Arrested at Columbia, Most Weren't Students

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) sounds the alarm that the roughly 300 pro-Hamas protestors arrested by NYPD Tuesday night at Columbia University and City College of New York may not be students— but rather part of radical terrorist organizations.

Adams said that when he became aware that the majority of the pro-terrorism protestors weren’t students but professional agitators, he promised to fight for the American “way of life” as the demonstrators continued to harass Jewish communities.

“Once I became aware of the outside agitators who were part of this operation, as Columbia mentioned in their letter and their request with the New York City Police Department, it was clear we had to take appropriate actions when our intelligence division identified those who were professionals, well trained,” Adams told CBS Mornings.

The Democrat mayor’s comments come after several reports, including one I wrote, revealing that left-wing billionaire George Soros is paying pro-Hamas agitators to draw in new protestors and terrorize college campuses nationwide.

“There were individuals on the campus who should not have been there. They were people who are professionals and we saw evidence of training,” Adams continued.

Adams called it a “global problem” as young, impressionable students are being brainwashed by professional protestors who are “radicalizing our children.”

“I’m not going to allow that to happen as the mayor of the city of New York,” he added.

A Soros charity awarded $1 million in grants to the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights— an anti-Israel think tank that was behind the “One child is killed or injured every 10 minutes in Gaza" campaign.

The Soros grant provided the pro-terrorism groups with the necessary funds to recruit students to join their pro-terrorism movement.

Adams said that although he understands the meaning behind protests, he cannot with good faith advocate the violent hate-filled demonstrations universities have witnessed in the past week.

He condemned the pro-Hamas mob who tore down a United States flag and replaced it with a Palestinian one on the City College of New York campus. He also criticized schools for allowing another country’s flag to fly on its grounds, calling it “despicable.” Adams promised not to allow Americans to have to surrender their lives to anyone but the country they were born in.

“That’s our flag folks. Who would take over our buildings and put another flag up? It may be fine to other people but not to me,” he said.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk suggested that many of the pro-Hamas protestors arrested at Columbia University were criminals part of Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Two key confirmations in this clip:



1) The criminals who seized Hamilton Hall at Columbia were outside agitators, not students.



2) Approximately 300 were arrested at Columbia University overnight, the majority of whom are not students.



People do not yet realize just how much… pic.twitter.com/sBsblhn2ir — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 1, 2024



