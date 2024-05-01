Trump Announces Plans to Make Unusual Campaign Stop

Former President Donald Trump plans to make an unusual campaign stop in an effort to woo non-Republican voters ahead of the 2024 election.

The Libertarian National Party announced Wednesday that Trump will make an appearance at their convention on May 25. This will be the first time a former president would address its party “members, candidates, and executive committee.”

To prepare for his speech at the event, attendees will vote on the top ten topics they want to hear Trump speak about.

The 2024 theme at this year’s Libertarian National Convention is “Become Ungovernable." The theme reflects the party’s views on what they consider authoritarian actions led by federal and state governments which "saw citizens confined, indoctrinated, lied to, and inoculated against their will."

“Libertarians are some of the most independent and thoughtful thinkers in our Country, and I am honored to join them in Washington, DC, later this month,” Trump said. “We must all work together to help advance freedom and liberty for every American, and a second Trump Administration will achieve that goal. I look forward to speaking at the Libertarian Event, which will be attended by many of my great friends.”

The 2024 hopeful reminded Libertarian voters that the goal is to defeat “crooked” President Joe Biden, predicting that if they vote Republican in the November election, the race won’t even be close.

“We cannot have another four years of death, destruction, and incompetence. WE WILL WORK TOGETHER AND WIN!” Trump continued.

According to a recent CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, Biden continues to fall short with 61 percent of Biden voters admitting his presidency has been a complete failure.

On the contrary, 55 percent of Trump voters believe his time in office was a major success.

In addition, 49 percent of voters support Trump in a head-to-head matchup against Biden, with the 81-year-old at just 43 percent support.

In past years, the Libertarian Party candidate received less than five million votes in the presidential election.

In 2016, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson received more than 4.4 million votes—3.3 percent— of the total votes. Meanwhile, 2020 candidate Jo Jorgensen received 1.1 million votes— 1.2 percent— of the total votes.