So, That's Why MIT Decided Not to Suspend Pro-Terrorist Students Causing Mayhem on Campus

Massachusetts Institute of Technology isn’t the only college to have this happen on its grounds. Pro-terrorist students are creating havoc on campus in the wake of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ brutal terror attack on October 7. These pro-Hamas clowns are also assaulting, harassing, and intimidating Jewish students.

Advertisement

They’re an unhinged pack of animals, some of whom deserve suspension or expulsion from their respective higher learning institutions. MIT seemed poised to dole out some severe punishment to the students who were absolutely crazy but stopped when they read that immigration consequences could follow for those on student visas (via Fox News):

#UPDATE MIT students boasting about students not getting suspended and international students not getting their visas revoked, that they got the administration to “back down”



who is in charge @MIT?



pic.twitter.com/XxsSbzzc6h https://t.co/kQ6DpzAZ1o — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 13, 2023





Massachusetts Institute of Technology administrators recently explained they would not suspend students who participated in an Israel-Hamas war rally over concern that some of them would be deported as they are in the country on student visas. Although school officials threatened students with suspension if they broke the rules, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said in a statement they would be following through with suspensions from "non-academic activities," as suspension from enrollment at the school could cause "visa issues" for non-American students. The threats of suspension were made toward MIT students who participated in the anti-Israel protest on campus Thursday. Held by pro-Palestinian student group Coalition Against Apartheid, reports stated the protest began at 8 a.m. and occurred at Lobby 7 — the main entrance to the university. According to school policy, major demonstrations are not authorized in and around Lobby 7 because it’s where many pedestrians congregate, Haaretz reported Saturday. As the protest continued throughout the day, pro-Israeli and Jewish students appeared on-site and organized their own counterprotests. At their arrival, the protests reportedly grew into a confrontation that Jewish students claimed became dangerous to their physical safety. […] "Many chose to leave, and I appreciate their cooperation," Kornbluth added. "Some did not. Members of my team have been in dialogue with students all day." However, the school president said that MIT would only suspend students from extracurricular events on campus. "Because we later heard serious concerns about collateral consequences for the students, such as visa issues, we have decided, as an interim action, that the students who remained after the deadline will be suspended from non-academic campus activities," she said.

What a weak sauce response, MIT. You had the appropriate punishment in line. Pro-terrorist students broke the regulations, they deserve suspension, and those with visas get the boot. Too bad. It could have been a life lesson: antisemitism isn’t a plus for your career path. Instead, you’re doling out punishment-in-name only to sustain a politically correct atmosphere. Who’s in charge of MIT, the students or the administration?