Rabid Antisemitic Students Forced a Jewish Teacher to Hole Up in Her Office in NYC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 27, 2023 7:05 AM
Back in October, we discussed how pro-terrorist students were taking over high schools. The Bay Area is not a shock. It’s a far-left bastion, and these folks have become the most virulent anti-Israel voices in the country. What has some people unnerved is how New York has become a haven for antisemitism and pro-Hamas advocacy. I would expect swastikas from this pro-terrorist crowd in California, not New York. And these antisemites have become more aggressive in recent weeks. 

First, someone tell these morons that there is a ceasefire in effect regarding hostage exchanges. Hamas is about to derail it, which was foreseeable, as they broke the existing ceasefire on October 7. Second, it’s 2023, and some Jewish people still need to hole up and duck for cover, as we saw in a school in Queens. The Big Apple got engulfed in anti-Israel shenanigans, where police need to be deployed to some schools (via NY Post): 


Hundreds of “radicalized” kids rampaged through the halls of a Queens high school this week for nearly two hours after they discovered a teacher had attended a pro-Israel rally — forcing the terrified educator to hide in a locked office as the teen mob tried to push its way into her classroom, The Post has learned. 

The mayhem at Hillcrest High School in Jamaica unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in what students called a pre-planned protest over the teacher’s Facebook profile photo showing her at a pro-Israel rally on Queens Oct. 9 holding a poster saying, “I stand with Israel.” 

“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior told The Post this week. 

“A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot.” 

Hundreds of kids flooded into hallways and ran amok, chanting, jumping, shouting, and waving Palestinian flags or banners. 

Many tried to barge into the teacher’s classroom despite school staffers blocking their entry. 

[…] 

It follows a massive, pro-Palestinian citywide walkout Nov. 9 by some 700 NYC high school students calling for a ceasefire. 

Brooklyn students were captured on video yelling “F–k the Jews!” 

“When I saw the videos that came out, Hillcrest looks very bad on social media,” a mom said at the school’s PTA meeting a day after the wild tumult, raising safety fears. 

“I’ve never seen this happening at Hillcrest.” 

About 25 NYPD cops raced to the school to quell the disturbance, principal Scott Milczewski told parents. Administrators placed the school in a “soft lockdown,” activating a team of staffers and safety agents trained to handle emergencies. 

Just ridiculous. Will there be suspensions or expulsions? No, that’s not what we do anymore when students get out of hand, even though it’s 100 percent appropriate. Was this an attempted pogrom? Antisemitism never left, but the volcanic-like explosion we've seen after the Israeli invasion of Gaza, where people are openly calling for all Jews to die, has been disturbing to say the least. 

