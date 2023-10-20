The Pro-Hamas Demonstrations Have Spread to High Schools

The media will sanitize it, but this demonstration was a clamor for genocide. The press will describe it as a protest over the conditions in Gaza and a ceasefire. In San Francisco, hordes of terrorist-sympathizing students staged a walkout. It will be showered with articles about how this is about the more significant Israeli-Palestinian conflict, how it’s nuanced, and how this is about bringing forward a peaceful solution. That solution involves keeping Hamas intact, a nonstarter after their vicious terrorist attack against Israel on October 7.

In reality, this day of action was the work of a pro-Palestinian group with ties to George Soros. And yes, the people behind it blame Israel for the violence and have the usual talking points shared by these craven folks, which essentially calls for killing Jews.

Here's Axios' report on the protests:

Students across the Bay Area participated in a walkout Wednesday to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and protest Israeli military action against civilians in Gaza. Why it matters: The walkout, part of a day of action coordinated by the San Francisco-based Arab Resource & Organizing Committee (AROC), spurred concern about escalations as academic institutions across the country navigate student activities around the war. Driving the news: Footage shared with Axios shows Balboa High School students leading chants at a rally, a crowd of George Washington High School students repeating "Palestine will never die!", and dozens of students at Berkeley High School and Oakland International High School marching with Palestinian flags. Students walked out "to stop the genocide in Gaza and demand that local leaders protect Palestinian, Arab, Muslim and all students against racist attacks," according to AROC's social media post about the event. Yes, but: Concern for Jewish students prior to the walkout led over 70 parents to write an open letter calling on the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) superintendent, Matt Wayne, to "ensure our students are and feel safe, secure and respected at school." The letter also denounced AROC's mission and accused the group of glorifying those involved in Hamas' attacks on Israel.

It’s not the worst write-up, but it doesn’t shine a light on the horrors these little terrorists in waiting were shouting throughout the halls. Also, what is the Arab Resource & Organizing Committee, again (via Washington Free Beacon):

An activist group backed by a progressive California funding powerhouse is urging high schoolers around the country to join a "Walk Out for Gaza" protest on Wednesday. Suggested chants include "Israel Israel you can’t hide, We charge you with genocide," and "Free Free Palestine." The San Francisco-based Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), a "fiscally sponsored project" of the George Soros-funded Tides Center, is also circulating media talking points—saying the United States is "complicit" in the "genocide" of Palestinians and must demand an immediate ceasefire—and signs that read "Decolonize Palestine" and "Palestine Will be Free." Teens are encouraged to recruit their classmates, and at a designated time on Wednesday to stand up and start chanting in class before moving the protest outside. The high school walk-out follows days of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic protests at universities across the country that have made Jewish students fear for their safety. It also highlights the money and organization behind these demonstrations. AROC already co-sponsored an "All Out for Palestine" rally in San Francisco the day after Hamas’s Oct. 8 terrorist attack on Israel which left more than 1,000 civilians dead and thousands more injured. At that protest, Palestinian demonstrators told Jewish counter-protesters that it was a "beautiful day," and shouted, "The intifada lives! Palestine lives!" The Tides Center, AROC’s funder, is the fiscal sponsorship arm of a major Democratic funding network that includes the grant-making Tides Foundation, a political advocacy group, and a donor-advised fund—all of which bankroll progressive causes or candidates. Liberal billionaire Soros is one of the network’s prominent donors, giving nearly $1.7 million to the Tides Center, nearly $1.2 million to the Tides Foundation, and nearly $23 million to its advocacy enterprise in 2021 through his Open Society Foundations. […] AROC declares on its webpage that it "holds the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence we’ve witnessed across historic Palestine."

Ah, yes, of course, the AROC is just another pro-terrorist arm of the far left. This is a Hitler Youth rally, just with different actors:

If the FBI weren’t compromised, they should have surveillance on these infiltrators.