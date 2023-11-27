Mitt Romney Announces Who He'd Vote for Over Trump. It's Not Shocking.

In 2012, Mitt Romney won the Republican nomination, but not everyone was happy about it, especially the Tea Party movement, which was at the height of its power. Romney was stiff, robotic, and about as inauthentic as it comes regarding connecting with voters, many of whom went through the economic buzzsaw from the 2008 financial crash.

Most voters couldn’t get past Romney’s car garage to trust him to better their lives. Joe Soptic’s ad, where he essentially blamed Romney for killing his wife, was riddled with errors, but that didn’t matter—it resonated in the parts of Ohio that cost Mitt the state. In other words, most voters saw Mitt as the man who would fire them, not hire them. He lost to Barack Obama, and that ended his presidential ambitions.

Durin the 2018 elections, he ran for and won a US Senate seat in Utah, replacing the late Orrin Hatch. Since then, at significant sociopolitical junctures, he’s sided with the Democrats. He joined a Black Lives Matter protest. He was not a reliable vote in the two sham impeachment efforts by Democrats against Donald Trump, voting with them to convict the former president twice. He also voiced opposition to Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence. So, are we shocked that when asked, Mr. Romney said he’d vote with the Democrats over Trump in 2024 (via NY Post):

Sen. Mitt Romney said he would vote for a Democrat over former President Trump or businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in a potential 2024 general election matchup. “I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans, maybe not Vivek, but the others that are running would be acceptable to me and I’d be happy to vote for them,” Romney said to CBS news host Norah O’Donnell in a clip which resurfaced online Saturday. “I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too. I mean, it would be an upgrade from, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden,” Romney added, without specifying which Democrats he had in mind. The remarks were originally aired a month ago as part of a lengthy discussion between Romney and O’Donnell on a new book about the senator. “Look, I like President Biden. You know, I find him a very charming, engaging person. There’s some places I agree with him, but most places I disagree with him. I think he’s made all sorts of terrible mistakes, but I would like to see someone else run,” Romney said.

Biden has an “engaging” personality; Mitt—have you started drinking? Also, you pulled the same shenanigans that got you in trouble with Obamacare. You didn’t specify anything on that topic back in 2012, which made you look like an idiot. And you never identified which Democrat you’d prefer over Biden today. In other words, all the people you want to vote for have no shot of winning any of the two parties’ nominations, and this is silly talk. Donald Trump is the prohibitive nominee, and no one can beat him. And it wouldn’t shock me if the entire field suspends their campaigns if Trump dominates Iowa. For Democrats, they’re stuck with Biden. Any internal coup to remove him was wasted months ago.

Just change parties, Mitt. Or leave the party. It sounds like you’re halfway there already.