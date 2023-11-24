Townhall's Black Friday Blowout Sale
Pierre Poilievre Once Again Destroys a Reporter for Being a Complete Moron

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 24, 2023 10:30 PM
Guy wrote about the first time Pierre Poilievre wrecked the media in October. In that incident, the Canadian Conservative Party leader calmly dissected a liberal reporter’s garbage questions while eating an apple. It’s fodder that explains why he’s gaining popularity with Canadian voters, who are also growing tired of Justin Trudeau:

A string of garbage questions and loaded framing from the interviewer, met with casual, deadpan counter-questions from the would-be Prime Minister: What does that mean?  What do you mean by that? Give me an example. Like what? I don't really believe in that. Which people would say that? Like who?   Effective. Dismantling. The best part by far is when the 'journalist' -- having already been embarrassed for attempting to do so -- again returns to the claim that Poilievre is 'taking a page out of Donald Trump's book.'  Response: What are you talking about what page? Can you give me a page?  Give me the page. You keep saying that.   Flustered, the reporter babbles briefly until the candidate says, I don't know what your question is.  The man gives up, finally prompting a non-garbage question. "Why should Canadians trust you with their vote?"   Immediately, Poilievre pivots to his core messaging on common sense, inflation, and rising costs.   

And he did it again to a reporter who took umbrage with his remarks about the Rainbow Bridge border crossing incident over the Thanksgiving holiday at Niagara Falls. It was initially reported as a terrorism-related incident, as a car exploded at the crossing. There were also reports that explosives might have been packed in the car. The FBI then ruled this was not an act of terrorism, and no explosives were found. New video footage showed the car hitting a barricade, getting airborne, and then crashing and exploding. Both occupants were killed, and it’s being viewed as a car theft gone awry.

Poilievre was merely reporting what the Canadian media were saying about the incident. When this reporter tried to trap him, he quickly got out of it, adding that Canadian media had to issue multiple corrections. He even mocked the line of questioning, asking if he needed to check with the Guinness Book of World Records concerning how many times the press had to be corrected over this incident:

I think we can expect more of these exchanges in the future.

