Intoxication Can Be the Only Acceptable Explanation for This Anti-Trump Outburst

We’re back to this again? I feel like this line has been used so much that it has no impact—maybe it never did, except in the densest liberal circles. The same folks who are now pro-Hamas, peddling pro-terrorist propaganda and clamoring for genocide against Jews. The Democratic Party has a Muslim voter problem, but that’s for another time. Today, we’re going to quickly delve into former Sen. Claire McCaskill’s (D-MO) Thanksgiving message to all: Trump is more dangerous than Hitler.

Again, do we need to hear this crap again? It’s not true, but if saying ‘Trump is Hitler’ is your coping mechanism for the 2016 election, this is America; go right ahead. It won’t stop us from calling you morons, but go ahead, cupcake:

Claire McCaskill: Trump is “even more dangerous” than Hitler and Mussolini. pic.twitter.com/GCKTG2V551 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 22, 2023





“A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler, and the use of the terminology like vermin, and the — the drive that those men had towards autocracy and — and dictatorship. The difference, though, I think, makes Donald Trump even more dangerous. And that is he has no philosophy he believes in. “He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America. He’s not trying to overcome a neighboring country like Putin is in Ukraine. He is not going to some grandiose scheme of international dominance. All he wants is to look in the mirror and see a guy who’s president. All he cares about is selfish self-promotion. That’s the only philosophy he has, which makes it even more dangerous. “Because he has actually said out loud that would be OK to terminate the Constitution to keep him in power. He said this. He actually said those words. And the irony is all of these supposedly conservative folks that have populated the Republican Party, all stood around and with their — with the thumb in their mouth going, ‘Well, yeah, OK, I guess so. It’s — it’s bizarre.”

I don’t see this being even a serious discussion. So, if Trump has a philosophy—he does, but Claire doesn’t like it, which is entirely two separate things—then he’s not as dangerous. Is he less scary, or is he now mainstream when it comes to… dangerousness? Also, someone wanting to win an election doesn’t qualify you to be lumped into the same group as Hitler, Mussolini, and other infamous dictators. If anything, Claire McCaskill undercut her own argument, but she said this on MSNBC, so it fits the office culture.