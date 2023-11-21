BREAKING: Israel, Hamas Strike a Hostage Deal -- Here are the Details
So, A NY Democratic Socialist Has Terrorist Sympathisers on Her Staff...And It's Ocasio-Cortez

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 21, 2023 8:25 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

When I first read the headline, I assumed it would be about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has been on the Gaza ceasefire train since war broke out between Hamas and Israel, but it’s not. New York appears to have become awash with antisemites, openly calling for the murder of Jews at these rallies. One staffer for a New York democratic socialist State Sen. Julie Salazar, praised Hamas’ October 7 attacks (via NY Post):

Staffers for State Sen. Julia Salazar offered effusive praise for Hamas in the hours and days after the group’s Oct. 7 terror attack, which left at least 1,200 Israelis dead. 

Hamas devastated two communities near the border with the Gaza Strip and slaughtered hundreds at a music festival, with reports of mass rape, beheaded children and babies found baked in ovens.

“By any means necessary,” Salazar’s Communications and Policy Director Sarah Campbell wrote on X the day of the massacre. 

“After how many decades of a violent occupation does armed resistance become justified,” she wrote on Oct 12. “I don’t condemn Hamas, I condemn Israel. Who has reigned more terror: Hamas in the entirety of their existence, or Israel in just the last 30 days? Which group has massacred more civilians? Displaced millions? Bombed hospitals? Killed premature babies? Starved an entire people?” 

Campbell’s X account is private, but The Post was able to obtain screenshots of the posts. 

Leaving aside that Hamas would’ve also murdered this woman if she were to live in Gaza, it exposes a brewing issue among the far left: they’re vicious antisemites and now overtly pro-terrorist. 

Following Hamas’ brutal October 7 attacks, Israel mobilized a campaign whose only end goal is the destruction of the terror group and its grip in the Gaza Strip. Long after Hamas has been eradicated or degraded to the point where they’re a non-entity, Israeli forces are remaining in the strip in a security mission that could last years. That’s a whole other debate. I’m sure Ms. Campbell is going to have a meltdown over this. 

Salazar has tried to both push for a ceasefire and denounce Hamas for its barbaric attacks on civilians.

