Hillary Clinton Is Right About the Israel-Hamas War...Until This Part

She might be correct, but there still isn't enough gold in Fort Knox to make me vote for her again if she decides to run for president, which she blessedly won't. The 2016 presidential election was Hillary Clinton's last bite at the White House apple, and Donald Trump blocked her. It's another sign that the Democratic Party base has become so unhinged that even the most ardent liberals, with whom we all thought were insane 15-20 years ago, sound rational.

Now, the bar is low because Hamas is a terrorist organization. Still, I'd never thought in my high school days that there would be cities brimming with pro-terrorist sympathizers who openly chant genocidal war cries against Jews. It's reached a whole other level since Hamas' barbaric October 7 attacks. The left wants a ceasefire, but Hillary was quite adamant that no ceasefire can happen until Hamas is wiped out (via Politico):

To save Israel and Gaza, Hamas must go.



Read my new piece in @theatlantic. https://t.co/HxmQ2cgRtj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 14, 2023





Hillary Clinton … called for an end to Hamas’ rule in Gaza, further suggesting a ceasefire advocated by some Democratic Party progressives would “perpetuate the cycle of violence” in the war-torn region. “A full cease-fire that leaves Hamas in power would be a mistake. For now, pursuing more limited humanitarian pauses that allow aid to get in and civilians and hostages to get out is a wiser course,” Clinton wrote in an op-ed in The Atlantic. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Clinton suggested, would be ineffective if it left the militant group in power in Gaza and gave Hamas “a chance to re-arm and perpetuate the cycle of violence.” Clinton’s position puts her at odds with some in the left wing of the Democratic Party. Progressives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have repeatedly called for a ceasefire and raised concerns about the Israeli offensive in Gaza. […] Clinton served as secretary of state alongside Biden under former President Barack Obama, with that experience forming a key part of her case against a ceasefire. Following an attack by Hamas in 2012, Clinton worked closely with regional partners to negotiate a ceasefire. “I was relieved that we’d prevented further bloodshed, but I worried that all we’d really managed to do was put a lid on a simmering cauldron that would likely boil over again in the future,” the former secretary of state wrote. Two years later, in 2014, Hamas struck again, abducting Israeli hostages and firing rockets at civilians. Therefore, Clinton said, Hamas must now be permanently removed from power.

Oct 7: Palestinian terrorist chases Nova festival attendee, grabs her hair and murders her. He reaches her friend who is on her knees, begging for her life — he shoots her in the head point blank



No nuance. You stand with Israel or you stand with evil.pic.twitter.com/WtUWw8M8Fi — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) November 20, 2023





Not that Hillary is a "Squad" member, but if she were to take a Hamas-lite position, given her track record, well—she'd look like an idiot. Then again, how could there ever be any movement on this much-talked-about two-state solution when one party at the table consists of terrorists? Hamas said they would execute as many October 7 attacks until Israel is destroyed, which only bolsters the argument that Israel should annihilate the terror group first before any pauses in the fighting can be considered.

But here's where Hillary goes off the rails a little bit (via Fox News):

Clinton also wrote that Hamas doesn't speak for Palestinians. "Hamas deliberately places military installations in and below hospitals and refugee camps because it is trying to maximize, not minimize, the impact on Palestinian civilians for its own propaganda purposes. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is heartbreaking—and every death means more blood on Hamas’s hands," she continued. Clinton told the hosts of "The View" in a recent appearance that she supports humanitarian pauses but reiterated that Hamas was a terrorist organization that has historically broken cease-fires. "A cease-fire done prematurely benefits those who do not abide by any laws, by any rules, by any human character value about the value of life," she said.

Well, what makes you think they'd honor the pauses? Of course, securing the release of the hostages is paramount. Hamas kidnapped over 200 people on October 7, but as Israeli forces mop up Gaza of Hamas influence, they're finding bodies all over the place. Also, Ms. Clinton, Hamas was voted in by the people of Gaza, who later seized the strip by force and engaged in targeted killings of Fatah Party officials. They're also popular among the Palestinian population. Hamas doesn't get this strong without support from the civilian population, and the polls prove it.