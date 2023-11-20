Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror
17 Old Things Younger Than Joe Biden
Democrats Are Losing the Border Crisis Messaging Battle Among...Democrats?
What the Heck Is Going on at the FDIC?
Disney Continues to Set the Kind of Records With ‘The Marvels’ No Studio...
Matt Viser Questions Validity of a Laptop He Used as a Resource
Here's What 'Surprised' NBC's Pollsters in Latest Survey
X Is Dropping a 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters
Erase the Holocaust, Erase the Jews
‘That’s Not Freedom’: Newsom Attacks DeSantis’ Pro-Life Legislation
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting
Female Boxer Withdraws From Competition Against 'Trans' Athlete
Confidence in Biden Is Strikingly Low and Dems Are Worried
The Last Thing America Needs Is a National Standard for Net Neutrality
Tipsheet

Here's the Latest Piece of Fake News Being Spread About the October 7 Attacks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 20, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash

Twitchy had this first: what was the point of this story? Also, whatever its intention was, it got lost when Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft tweeted fake news about it. There seem to be some allegations circling that Israeli forces might have killed some concertgoers at the music festival that Hamas attacked at the outset of the October 7 attacks.  

Advertisement

Parsi deleted the tweet when he got raked over the coals for peddling a false narrative, but the copy remains: 

BREAKING: Israeli police investigation reveals that Israeli military helicopters may have been responsible for killing Israelis at the music rave. 

Also, Israeli intelligence assesses that Hamas did not know in advance about the Nova festival 

That’s not what the article says apparently, and the military helicopter allegation is supported by one unnamed source. If this was legitimate, it would’ve hit CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and been recycled at these pro-terrorist rallies we’re seeing nationwide. They haven’t. It was likely friendly fire, much different than a coordinated terrorist attack by Hamas that aimed to butcher as many civilians as possible:

Recommended

Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Just embarrassing. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting Mia Cathell
Reject Moral Illiteracy Kurt Schlichter
Confidence in Biden Is Strikingly Low and Dems Are Worried Guy Benson
It's Simple Why No Arab Countries Are Taking Palestinian Refugees. They Know Better. Matt Vespa
17 Old Things Younger Than Joe Biden Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
Advertisement