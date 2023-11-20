Here's the Latest Piece of Fake News Being Spread About the October 7 Attacks

Twitchy had this first: what was the point of this story? Also, whatever its intention was, it got lost when Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft tweeted fake news about it. There seem to be some allegations circling that Israeli forces might have killed some concertgoers at the music festival that Hamas attacked at the outset of the October 7 attacks.

Advertisement

Parsi deleted the tweet when he got raked over the coals for peddling a false narrative, but the copy remains:

BREAKING: Israeli police investigation reveals that Israeli military helicopters may have been responsible for killing Israelis at the music rave. Also, Israeli intelligence assesses that Hamas did not know in advance about the Nova festival

That’s not what the article says apparently, and the military helicopter allegation is supported by one unnamed source. If this was legitimate, it would’ve hit CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and been recycled at these pro-terrorist rallies we’re seeing nationwide. They haven’t. It was likely friendly fire, much different than a coordinated terrorist attack by Hamas that aimed to butcher as many civilians as possible:

I'm not sure I understand the point. We're supposed to somehow feel better that Hamas just stumbled upon the rave and decided to slaughter young people and rape women? https://t.co/pwQSMPGBS3 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 18, 2023

This is objectively NOT what this piece says.



Our expectations for you were low but my God… — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 18, 2023

Nothing of what you are saying is not written in this article. It says HAMAS identified the festival from the air and then targeted the innocent civilians who were in it. — Peaceful Israel (@peacefulisrael) November 18, 2023

I'm glad he deleted it, though many thousands of people saw it before he did. If you want to know what the article actually says about "friendly fire," here's a screenshot from Haaretz's translationhttps://t.co/4GDpNaod9W — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) November 19, 2023

Just embarrassing.