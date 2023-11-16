Former UK Labour Leader's Brother: October 7 Was an Israeli False Flag Operation

Are we shocked that Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the United Kingdom's Labour Party, was incapable of calling Hamas a terrorist organization in a recent interview with Piers Morgan? The man used to co-host programs on Iranian state television and didn’t say if he regretted the gig. So, this exchange wasn’t surprising (via NY Post):

Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to label Hamas a terror group Monday during a heated interview with talk show host Piers Morgan. The far-left pol wouldn’t give a straight answer when Morgan repeatedly asked him if the Palestinian militants who launched a devastating attack on Israel last month were terrorists during a “Piers Morgan Uncensored” segment. “Are they a terror group?” Morgan asked. “Everybody knows what they are,” the member of Parliament replied to the TalkTV host. “Are they a terror group?” Morgan asked again. “Can you say it? Can you say it? Can you call them a terror group?” […] The two continued to clash in a full-out shouting match as Corbyn tried to advocate for a cease-fire while Morgan kept asking about Hamas.

Corbyn’s tenure as the leader of the opposition was marked by electoral failure and antisemitism among Labour’s backbenches. So, while what Jeremy has said now and in the past has been unapologetically anti-Israel, we shouldn’t be shocked that his brother has similar views on the subject. Jeremy’s brother, Piers, took it many steps further regarding the grotesque scale, suggesting that Hamas didn’t behead babies when every outlet is now confirming that they did and later claiming October 7 was an Israeli false flag operation.

Piers Corbyn claims that the 7th October Hamas terrorist attacks were a “false flag operation” and that the Israeli government “wanted it to happen”.



He goes on to talk about the “baby beheadings that didn’t happen” before wondering if the hostages are paid actors.



Grotesque. pic.twitter.com/xRpvqHvOoi — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) November 14, 2023

My God. After Jeremy Corbyn refused to call Hamas a terror group, his brother says Oct7 was a ‘false flag’ operation planned by the Israeli Govt.

Disgusting anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/1ok2LmvvXL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 14, 2023

While Jeremy, a politician, can duck, dip, dive, and slither around statements that aren’t overtly antisemitic, his brother has no such skill. This is an age-old trope regarding Jewish people always planning, scheming, and lying to push their supposed nefarious agenda, which always involved world domination a la The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. On its face, this drivel spewed by Piers Corbyn is nutbar-factor-six, which should called out because he’s not the only one peddling this conspiracy theory that the Israelis allowed this terror attack to happen or that no babies were killed or that no civilians were killed in the attacks. It was all military targets because that’s Hamas' modus operandi as a terror group—only attack IDF facilities, said no one ever. Some anti-Israel folks don’t even know Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

And yes, the media has a lot to do with stoking misinformation about this war:

Israel told you Hamas burned babies alive on October 7th, but you refused to believe it. Now international journalists have confirmed seeing the evidence.



Israel told you the Al-Ahli hospital attack on October 17th was caused by a Palestinian rocket, and you refused to believe… pic.twitter.com/Z5cbBYKNDz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 15, 2023



