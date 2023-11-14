'Precise and Targeted': Israeli Forces Storm Hamas Headquarters in Gaza City

Israeli forces were seen displaying their flag proudly in the captured parliament chamber of Hamas. They’ve also been giving extensive tours of the weapons caches and rocket sites used by the terror group; unsurprisingly, many were civilian facilities, like children’s schools. Hamas has done this for years, but their grip on Gaza is being methodically chipped away. As of now, they’ve lost control of Northern Gaza.

Advertisement

U.S. Officials have reportedly given the Israel Defense Force a “Green Light” tonight to Storm the Al-Shifa Medical Center in Gaza City in order to Destroy the Hamas Command-and-Control Complex beneath and possibly Rescue any Hostages who are found during the Operation. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 14, 2023

The remaining Hamas terrorists in Gaza City have nowhere to go. The city was encircled days ago by the IDF, who have cut the Gaza Strip in half with their ground operation. They’ve worked to slowly tie the noose around Hamas’ neck in the city, closing in on the nerve center of the terror group: the Al-Shaifa hospital.

#Gaza map update



The #IDF have commenced an operation within part of the Shifa hospital after completing an encirclement of the building complex.#Israel have also secured the Al Shati camp, therefore linking their northern and southern advances. pic.twitter.com/IhLDpc2ieJ — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) November 15, 2023





Anti-Israel activists have peddled the Hamas line that this isn’t the headquarters for the group. US and Israeli intelligence say otherwise. They began a “precise and targeted” raid on the complex last night (via Axios):

Senior Hamas official texted me:



“In a few minutes, the hospital (al-Shifa) will be stormed, according to the Israeli occupation’s official notification.”



We’ve not yet received any info from the Israeli army indicating that a raid is imminent.



I’ll update as I get more. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 14, 2023

UPDATE: The Israeli military confirms they are conducting an operation against Hamas in the al-Shifa hospital.



IDF statement: “Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 15, 2023

What we know about the people currently in al-Shifa hospital.



-600 to 650 patients

-200 to 500 healthcare workers

-1500 internally displaced Gazans



This information comes from the World Health Organization, via the Hamas-run Ministry of Health. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 15, 2023

BREAKING:



Israel confirms that Israeli soldiers have entered Al-Shifa hospital, the headquarters of Hamas in the Gaza Strip — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 15, 2023





The Israeli military said early Wednesday local time that it is carrying out an operation against Hamas in a certain area of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Driving the news: The hospital, where thousands of injured and displaced people are sheltering, has been a focal point of the Israeli Defense Forces in recent days. Israel and the U.S. have said, without specifying, that they have evidence that Hamas houses its headquarters and tunnels under the hospital — a claim the militant group denies. Israel has repeatedly ordered people inside Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, to evacuate, but many have remained due to their injuries or safety concerns. IDF forces including tanks surrounded the hospital compound in recent days. What they're saying: "The operation is based on intelligence and operational need," the IDF said in a statement. The IDF said its operation is not intended to harm patients, medical teams or civilians who are sheltering in the hospital. […] Zoom out: White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby earlier Tuesday said that U.S. intelligence indicates Hamas has a command center in Al-Shifa, but stressed that the Biden administration does not want the facility or the civilians taking shelter there to be harmed.

Advertisement

The Al-Shifa Medical Center in Gaza City is now under the Total Control of Israeli Forces, with attempts being made to enter the Terror Complex beneath the Hospital. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 15, 2023

Israel is doing well to mute the antisemitic and anti-Israel noise from left-wingers in the West. Don’t stop until every one of these Hamas dogs is dead.