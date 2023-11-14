Vivek’s Hack Problem
Government Deceit
Bidenomics 2023: Inflation Down, Prices Up
Will Joe Save China’s Economy?
Network News Bosses Want No Republican Challengers to Trump
The Importance of Tim Scott's presidential run
The Barbarians Are Inside the Gates
The Freedom to Drive
The Supreme Court Should Not Let Bureaucrats Invent Crimes by Rewriting the Law
GOP Should Reject Improper Ballot Initiatives
We Need Leaders Who Will Check Their Egos at the Door
How We Defeat the Islamists
The Mortal Threat Posed by Hamas, Palestine Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah to Israel...
The Global South (and China) Say Nyet to Net Zero
Tipsheet

'Precise and Targeted': Israeli Forces Storm Hamas Headquarters in Gaza City

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 14, 2023 11:25 PM
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Israeli forces were seen displaying their flag proudly in the captured parliament chamber of Hamas. They’ve also been giving extensive tours of the weapons caches and rocket sites used by the terror group; unsurprisingly, many were civilian facilities, like children’s schools. Hamas has done this for years, but their grip on Gaza is being methodically chipped away. As of now, they’ve lost control of Northern Gaza. 

Advertisement

The remaining Hamas terrorists in Gaza City have nowhere to go. The city was encircled days ago by the IDF, who have cut the Gaza Strip in half with their ground operation. They’ve worked to slowly tie the noose around Hamas’ neck in the city, closing in on the nerve center of the terror group: the Al-Shaifa hospital. 


Anti-Israel activists have peddled the Hamas line that this isn’t the headquarters for the group. US and Israeli intelligence say otherwise. They began a “precise and targeted” raid on the complex last night (via Axios):

Recommended

If This Is True, Biden's Incompetence Cost American and Israeli Lives Matt Vespa
Advertisement


The Israeli military said early Wednesday local time that it is carrying out an operation against Hamas in a certain area of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. 

Driving the news: The hospital, where thousands of injured and displaced people are sheltering, has been a focal point of the Israeli Defense Forces in recent days. Israel and the U.S. have said, without specifying, that they have evidence that Hamas houses its headquarters and tunnels under the hospital — a claim the militant group denies. 

Israel has repeatedly ordered people inside Al-Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, to evacuate, but many have remained due to their injuries or safety concerns.

IDF forces including tanks surrounded the hospital compound in recent days.

What they're saying: "The operation is based on intelligence and operational need," the IDF said in a statement. 

The IDF said its operation is not intended to harm patients, medical teams or civilians who are sheltering in the hospital. 

[…] 

Zoom out: White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby earlier Tuesday said that U.S. intelligence indicates Hamas has a command center in Al-Shifa, but stressed that the Biden administration does not want the facility or the civilians taking shelter there to be harmed. 

Advertisement

Israel is doing well to mute the antisemitic and anti-Israel noise from left-wingers in the West. Don’t stop until every one of these Hamas dogs is dead.

 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This Is True, Biden's Incompetence Cost American and Israeli Lives Matt Vespa
Amid 'International Outcry,' Israel Delivered Needed Fuel to a Gaza Hospital. Then This Happened. Guy Benson
And With That Remark, Nikki Haley Just Went Full Totalitarian Matt Vespa
Senate Votes Against Aid to Israel Yet Again, Hours After 'Stand With Israel' Event Rebecca Downs
A Fight Almost Broke Out During a Senate Committee Hearing Spencer Brown
Senate Democrats Come After Tommy Tuberville With Rules Committee Vote Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
If This Is True, Biden's Incompetence Cost American and Israeli Lives Matt Vespa
Advertisement