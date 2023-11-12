Of Course, The Media Would Peddle a Disgusting Open Letter About Israel

We’ve seen the bias in the media against Israel for years. The phantom cars that plow into civilians at bus stops, along with a near-allergic disposition to identifying who is committing terrorist attacks, reared its ugly head when the Stabbing Intifada began in 2015. Anti-Israel voices are infesting our newsrooms, leading to some serious foul-ups, like peddling fake news about the IDF striking a hospital in Gaza. You cannot rely on facts and figures delivered by Hamas.

The irony is that some of these publications have printed some decent pieces about the horrors committed by the terror group during their October 7 attack, which led to this recent war in the Gaza Strip. How could reporters from these publications draft an open letter like this, which accuses Israel of murdering their colleagues? It also urged that words like “apartheid” and “genocide” be used as part of the Israel-Hamas coverage, two demonstrably false things. But it exposes what we already know about the industry: it’s not about facts; it’s about manufacturing fake left-wing narratives (via NY Post):

More than 750 journalists from news organizations including the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and the Guardian have signed a letter condemning Israel’s “killing of journalists in Gaza” — as they urged outlets to use terms like “apartheid” and “genocide” in their reporting to describe the Jewish nation’s treatment of Gazans. “We condemn Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza and urge integrity in Western media coverage of Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians,” the letter reads. It adds that Israel’s “devastating bombing campaign and media blockade in Gaza threatens news gathering in an unprecedented fashion” and notes that at least 39 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war on Hamas began — mostly from retaliatory strikes by Israel, citing the latest tally from the Committee to Protect Journalists. “As reporters, editors, photographers and other workers in newsrooms around the world, we are appalled at the slaughter of our colleagues and their families by the Israeli military and government,” the letter continues. “We are writing to urge an end to violence against journalists in Gaza and to call on Western newsroom leaders to be clear-eyed in their coverage of Israel’s repeated atrocities against Palestinians.”

Did Hamas write this? Also, Israel gave ample warning that Gaza was about to become a warzone and that they couldn’t guarantee the safety of reporters in the region. Israel doesn’t intentionally target civilians. They’ve had hours-long pauses to allow civilians to reach safety long before the Biden White House tried to take credit for it. Here’s what The Washington Post reported about Hamas’ atrocities in Israel last month—there are nearly 1,000 idiots who don’t read their own publications’ reporting:

Amid an unprecedented early-morning barrage of at least 3,000 rockets, leaders issued orders to thousands of men to infiltrate the border by land, air or sea. In a sequence that has been amply documented, the terrorists used drones to blind border sensors and automated machine gun posts and used explosives and bulldozers to blast holes in Israel’s perimeter wall. They punched through in some 30 places along the border and were overrunning military bases and the nearest towns within minutes. In what is now regarded as the deadliest and most brutal attack in Israeli history, they shot, bombed and burned their way through 22 Israeli towns, killing and sometimes torturing about 1,200 and taking captive 240 more, according to the Israeli government. Some of most brutal attacks occurred in Beeri, where militants cut open the belly of a pregnant woman and dragged her fetus onto the ground. In other towns, survivors told of parents being murdered in front of their children and children murdered in front of their parents. Other survivors described witnessing sexual assaults, including rape. “We know from interrogations that Hamas came in with detailed plans of their attack, including which commander should rape which soldiers in different places,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told The Post. Hamad, the Hamas politburo member, said in the televised interview that there were “complications on the ground” during the assault, some of them caused by non-Hamas Palestinians who joined the raid. Despite a slow but fierce counterattack by Israelis, many of the assaulting forces, including a number of commanders, managed to return to Gaza, hauling their unexpectedly large numbers of captives in cars, on motorcycles and even in stolen golf carts. About 1,500 Hamas terrorists were killed by Israelis, and their bodies, phones and weapons were exploited as an intelligence bonanza. Additional insights came from a handful of men who were captured alive and interrogated.

There have been numerous Hamas targets that have been called off from strikes by the IDF due to the presence of civilians in the area, including children, which the terror group uses as human shields. Collateral damage isn’t the same as genocide. This letter is offensive, but the media is always wrong about everything, especially when it comes to radical Islamic terrorism.