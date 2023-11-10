The Man Who Went Nuts Over a GOP Election Greeter in Virginia Has Been Identified

The man who probably inhaled bath salts and verbally attacked a GOP election volunteer might have been identified. It’s a ridiculous exchange. The man is triggered by a Republican election volunteer handing out sample ballots during this year’s elections. Apparently, this individual got jacked over the water commission board race because he threatened the poll worker. That race was a real nail-biter this year*. Katie wrote about it on November 7:

If this video winds up in your feed and you want to help Arlington Republicans, DM me and I'll get you sample ballots. As you can tell, it's a *lot* of fun being a Republican in Arlington. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hj0yir7MPM — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023





It's Election Day in Virginia, and voters across the Commonwealth are headed to their local polling place to cast their ballots. At one location up north, in predominantly blue Arlington, a Democratic voter came unglued at the sight of a Republican election volunteer. The volunteer was simply passing out sample ballots, a practice of both political parties, and the man lost his mind. During his meltdown the man, whose name is still unknown, repeatedly yelled profanities and threatened the volunteer. After his rant, the man told another voter not to be "buddy buddy" with "bible reading, bigoted freaks."

JUST IN: The man who went viral for having a meltdown after a Republican poll greeter said hi to him, has been exposed as Brendan Anthony Martin according to @MarcoPolo501c3.



Here is where things get interesting.



In 2018 while former President Trump was hosting a "Celebration… pic.twitter.com/5Er2SAXwj7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2023

It’s nuts, and he should’ve walked away because his lingering around screaming clouds led to him being identified as a federal worker (via Daily Caller):

NEW: Through facial rec tools, @MarcoPolo501c3 has confirmed the identity of this rapid & feral leftist who accosted @matthewhurtt yesterday morning as BRENDAN ANTHONY MARTIN (DOB 02/21/1969). MARTIN is (unsurprisingly) a long-time federal contractor with @HHSGov. https://t.co/gWAGnweW0R pic.twitter.com/KUucVbOgOw — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) November 8, 2023





The Arlington liberal who went viral after losing it on a Republican poll greeter was identified Wednesday as “long-time federal contractor” Brendan Anthony Martin. Opposition research group Marco Polo exposed Martin’s identity on Twitter using facial recognition tools. Martin allegedly works as a technical administrator for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) foster care system, according to his LinkedIn found by the group. […] However, according to the research group, this is not Martin’s first attempt at heckling Republicans. In 2018, former President Donald Trump hosted a “Celebration of America” event after disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House. Martin was previously recorded by DailyMail not only attending the event but heckling Trump prior to his speech. “Stop hiding behind the armed services and the National Anthem,” Martin shouted, according to DailyMail. “Let’s hear it for the Eagles.”

Don’t you love how this guy talks about how the GOP aren’t good neighbors, but somehow, he, unhinged and frothing at the mouth over local races, is the pinnacle of kindness? Also, the “I’m going to remember you personally” when talking about vote-stealing is just rich—was he admitting the 2020 election was fraught with funny business? It’s almost a parody; the man is a caricature.

Will he lose his job? A longtime federal employee? I wouldn’t bet on it.

***

*Obviously, I’m kidding—who gives a crap. This is Northern Virginia, which is to the left of Lenin in its politics. This district had zero competitive races, so Mr. Martin should have taken a Xanax instead of this cartoonish, over-the-top tirade.