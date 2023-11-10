Ronna and Trump: A Single Unit of Electoral Disfunction
Threats of Radical Islamic Terrorism Are Rising...and the FBI Goes After These People...
What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane
Well, That's One Way to Disperse Global Warming Activists
NYC Man Who Intervened and Saved a Woman From Getting Robbed Has Been...
GOP Presidential Candidate Becomes First to Travel to Israel
Deepfake Technology Is Now 'One of the Greatest Challenges We Face,' Expert Tells...
Former GOP Sen Says She Was Sexually Assaulted While Jogging
Tehran's Reign of Terror Requires a Rapid Response
Judge Upholds Florida Law Protecting Women's Sports
People Are Not Pleased With What's Been Left Out of Updates in Murder...
Insane: WaPo Censors Anti-Hamas Cartoon Because...
Pro-Life Father Targeted by Biden's DOJ Takes Action
Does This Candidate Have the Answer to the Republican Party's Abortion Problem?
Tipsheet

The Man Who Went Nuts Over a GOP Election Greeter in Virginia Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2023 2:45 PM
Matthew Hurtt

The man who probably inhaled bath salts and verbally attacked a GOP election volunteer might have been identified. It’s a ridiculous exchange. The man is triggered by a Republican election volunteer handing out sample ballots during this year’s elections. Apparently, this individual got jacked over the water commission board race because he threatened the poll worker. That race was a real nail-biter this year*. Katie wrote about it on November 7: 

Advertisement


It's Election Day in Virginia, and voters across the Commonwealth are headed to their local polling place to cast their ballots. 

At one location up north, in predominantly blue Arlington, a Democratic voter came unglued at the sight of a Republican election volunteer. The volunteer was simply passing out sample ballots, a practice of both political parties, and the man lost his mind. 

During his meltdown the man, whose name is still unknown, repeatedly yelled profanities and threatened the volunteer. After his rant, the man told another voter not to be "buddy buddy" with "bible reading, bigoted freaks." 

It’s nuts, and he should’ve walked away because his lingering around screaming clouds led to him being identified as a federal worker (via Daily Caller):

Recommended

Insane: WaPo Censors Anti-Hamas Cartoon Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement


The Arlington liberal who went viral after losing it on a Republican poll greeter was identified Wednesday as “long-time federal contractor” Brendan Anthony Martin. 

Opposition research group Marco Polo exposed Martin’s identity on Twitter using facial recognition tools. Martin allegedly works as a technical administrator for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) foster care system, according to his LinkedIn found by the group. 

[…] 

However, according to the research group, this is not Martin’s first attempt at heckling Republicans. 

In 2018, former President Donald Trump hosted a “Celebration of America” event after disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House. Martin was previously recorded by DailyMail not only attending the event but heckling Trump prior to his speech. 

“Stop hiding behind the armed services and the National Anthem,” Martin shouted, according to DailyMail. “Let’s hear it for the Eagles.” 

Advertisement

Don’t you love how this guy talks about how the GOP aren’t good neighbors, but somehow, he, unhinged and frothing at the mouth over local races, is the pinnacle of kindness? Also, the “I’m going to remember you personally” when talking about vote-stealing is just rich—was he admitting the 2020 election was fraught with funny business? It’s almost a parody; the man is a caricature.

Will he lose his job? A longtime federal employee? I wouldn’t bet on it.

***

*Obviously, I’m kidding—who gives a crap. This is Northern Virginia, which is to the left of Lenin in its politics. This district had zero competitive races, so Mr. Martin should have taken a Xanax instead of this cartoonish, over-the-top tirade.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insane: WaPo Censors Anti-Hamas Cartoon Because... Guy Benson
Woman With PhD Thinks She Has One of the Highest IQs in the Room. Cue the Reality Check. Townhall Video
Threats of Radical Islamic Terrorism Are Rising...and the FBI Goes After These People Instead Matt Vespa
People Are Not Pleased With What's Been Left Out of Updates in Murder of Detroit Synagogue Leader Rebecca Downs
Squeezing the World's Vulnerable Peoples Victor Davis Hanson
Pro-Life Father Targeted by Biden's DOJ Takes Action Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insane: WaPo Censors Anti-Hamas Cartoon Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement