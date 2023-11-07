Unhinged Democrat Harasses Election Volunteer in Northern Virginia

It's Election Day in Virginia and voters across the Commonwealth are headed to their local polling place to cast their ballots.

At one location up north, in predominantly blue Arlington, a Democratic voter came unglued at the sight of a Republican election volunteer. The volunteer was simply passing out sample ballots, a practice of both political parties, and the man lost his mind.

During his meltdown the man, whose name is still unknown, repeatedly yelled profanities and threatened the volunteer. After his rant, the man told another voter not to be "buddy buddy" with "bible reading, bigoted freaks." He then appeared to storm off to his Toyota Prius.

Unhinged progressive confronts Republican poll greeter in Arlington, Election Day 2023. pic.twitter.com/fgRfNxVS7X — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023

If this video winds up in your feed and you want to help Arlington Republicans, DM me and I'll get you sample ballots. As you can tell, it's a *lot* of fun being a Republican in Arlington. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hj0yir7MPM — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) November 7, 2023

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who shocked the state with his victory in November 2021, has been working to flip the entire state red. He made a visit to Loudon County, Virginia on Monday night.