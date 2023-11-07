The Federal Government Had a Major Academic Partner in Its Censorship Regime
Tipsheet

Unhinged Democrat Harasses Election Volunteer in Northern Virginia

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 07, 2023 1:00 PM
Matthew Hurtt

It's Election Day in Virginia and voters across the Commonwealth are headed to their local polling place to cast their ballots. 

At one location up north, in predominantly blue Arlington, a Democratic voter came unglued at the sight of a Republican election volunteer. The volunteer was simply passing out sample ballots, a practice of both political parties, and the man lost his mind. 

During his meltdown the man, whose name is still unknown, repeatedly yelled profanities and threatened the volunteer. After his rant, the man told another voter not to be "buddy buddy" with "bible reading, bigoted freaks." He then appeared to storm off to his Toyota Prius. 

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who shocked the state with his victory in November 2021, has been working to flip the entire state red. He made a visit to Loudon County, Virginia on Monday night.

