Of Course, the FBI Would Rather Go After These People Than Terrorists

It’s not like I didn’t know this was going to happen. This action item was never suspended at the FBI: the hunting down of people who walked around the Capitol Building on January 6. The irony about this is that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has indicted former President Donald Trump on charges relating to that little riot, shredded the Left’s narrative that this was an armed rebellion or an act of insurrection.

He had plenty of time, resources, and staff to sift through this and make the case. If a Manhattan district attorney could stretch the English language to its limits to justify an indictment on a hush-money scheme and say it was a campaign finance violation that warrants jail time, Smith’s team could’ve made the case for insurrection, and they couldn’t. At any rate, the bureau is still hunting down these folks, with a manhunt occurring in New Jersey (via CBS News):

A manhunt is underway in New Jersey for a man wanted in connection with the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol nearly three years ago. With helicopters overhead and police on the ground, including the FBI, the search continues for Gregory Yetman. Law enforcement zeroed in on a home on Main Street in the Middlesex County town of Helmetta, keeping the road closed for hours. "It was scary and I'm still, you can see, I'm on edge," one neighbor said. That man, who asked not to be identified, said the commotion began around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Okay, but we’ve had two incidents of radical Islamic terrorism occur in the wake of the Israeli invasion of Gaza. One radical Palestinian, Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, was arrested in Houston, Texas, on October 19 for plotting to attack the local Jewish community. On November 3, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, intentionally crashed her car into what she thought was a “Jewish school” in Indianapolis, Indiana, for “her people back home in Palestine.”

And these people aren’t hard to find. The FBI should start files on every attendee at these pro-terrorist rallies in the cities and on college campuses. If they can find these J6 people, they can track all of these terrorists roaming our streets. But, of course, we all know the FBI is compromised, though it’s the only agency we have that can pull this operation off; local police departments don’t have the resources or the authority to conduct the mass surveillance required. You need a federal agency. Department of Homeland Security also hired former PLO spokespeople and entrusted them with vetting asylum claims. What’s the interview process here?

So, yes, I know the FBI is compromised. I also know as of now; they’re the only agency that can keep tabs on the potential terrorists we have hiding among us. The folks who attend these rallies are the ones who will be recruited to fly airplanes into buildings, commit mass shootings, and set off bombs. That’s what should happen, but as you know, this agency, like their Democratic Party allies, remains obsessed with January 6.