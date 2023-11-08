Pink Floyd's Roger Waters on October 7 Attacks: We Don't Know What Happened Because Israel Lies

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters walked a waffled line on the October 7 attacks. He reiterated some of the talking points you hear at pro-Hamas rallies in the United States. The musician has a long history of antisemitism, placing him comfortably in the company of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). During an interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald, a staunch Israel critic, Waters veered into conspiratorial waters about what happened on that horrific day, where over 1,000 Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and murdered, raped, and tortured 1,400 Israeli civilians.

Advertisement

Waters claims that Israel made up stories, specifically about babies being beheaded and burned, which isn’t fake news. It happened. Second, citing folks like Max Blumenthal, another prolific anti-Israel reporter, is par for the course concerning this man’s views toward the Jewish state. Even during this interview, you can see the low-key antisemitism seeping out here, with the insinuation that Jews lie. Omar had a blunter and more direct jab, tweeting years ago that Israel could hypnotize the world.

Of course, the man can’t outwardly say he supports the killing of Jews. He said if Hamas committed war crimes, that should be condemned, but he isn’t convinced about the reported death toll, which some could view as being in the same vein as holocaust denialism. While Greenwald is a noted Israel critic, he did press Waters on whether there are any lines toward resisting the so-called occupation. Up until October 7, Israel wasn’t in Gaza.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters on the October 7th Massacre:



“We don’t yet know what happened”



“Maybe there were some individual cases of civilians getting killed”



“Israel is making up stories” pic.twitter.com/bUIvY90XRd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2023





Are we shocked a man who did this cast doubt on what Hamas did on October 7? Nope. Not at all. Only antisemites have such questions (via NY Post):

Pink Floyd co-founder and former frontman Roger Waters has been accused of sending an antisemitic email to his staffers proposing to write “Dirty k–e” on the inflatable pig habitually floated above his gigs. London-based organization Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has released disturbing emails and interviews in a documentary titled “The Dark Side of Roger Waters,” which uncovers a series of allegations of antisemitic behavior against the rocker. In one email, the “Comfortably Numb” musician, 80, allegedly suggested “bombing” audiences with confetti in the shape of swastikas, Stars of David, and dollar signs. “Hey Guys, Who’s going to make pig? Would it work to go out on the stuka truss? I imagine it black with crossed hammers logo as 1980, but covered with symbols from Good by blue sky,’crosses, stars of david( that’s king david not david gilmour) crescent and star, dollar signs, shell oil shell, etc and epithets,’my pig right or wrong’ ‘f–k you’ ‘no,f–k you’ ‘dirty k–e’ ‘follow the money’ ‘Scum?’ etc. Roger,” one alleged email, dated March 25, 2010, read. Waters, who was recently banned from speaking on the University of Pennsylvania campus amid allegations of antisemitism for his wearing a Nazi-inspired uniform and displaying Nazi imagery at a Berlin concert, was also accused of making a slew of antisemitic comments to his former collaborators, Norbert Statchel and Bob Ezrin.

Advertisement

Get some help, man.