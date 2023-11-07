So, That's How NBC News Framed a Jewish Man's Homicide at a Pro-Israel Rally?

Are we back to this game again? The media sanitized and obfuscated how a Jewish person died amid the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Usually, CNN or The Associated Press takes that honor, especially amid the wave of terrorist stabbing attacks the Jewish state endured by lone wolf Palestinians that began in 2015. Some involved vehicles, which included terrorists plowing into crowded bus stops. Some outlets correctly pointed out the drivers being Palestinian, and others described it as car-ramming incidents.

Advertisement

The latter were always easy to spot: who was driving the cars, folks? Ghosts? On November 5, Paul Kessler, 69, was killed after a physical altercation with a pro-Palestinian activist. Physical injuries were inflicted on Kessler, who died of internal injuries the following day. NBC News’ headline goes as follows: Man dies after hitting head during Israel and Palestinian rallies in California, officials say [emphasis mine]:

An old Jewish man was just murdered by a pro-Palestine protestor in Los Angeles.



This is the current headline on NBC: pic.twitter.com/mpPrVGoUOX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2023





Authorities in Ventura County, California, are investigating the death of a Jewish man who was injured during a confrontation at dueling rallies over Israel and Gaza died Monday, the sheriff’s department said. Witnesses said that Paul Kessler, 69, "was in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s)," the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. "During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground,” it said. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, a community in the Los Angeles area just over the Ventura County line, the department said. Kessler was taken to a hospital and died Monday, it said. “The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

It was a homicide—NBC knows this but pussyfooted around it for the sake of keeping a particular narrative intact. He fell because someone bashed him in the head, guys. That’s a homicide. He didn’t fall like in some Life Alert commercial, which your headline insinuates. It wasn’t an accident. What the hell is this?

Jewish Life Television issued a press release featuring Jonathan Oswaks, a witness to the attack:

In the early afternoon of Sunday, November 5, 2023, Paul Kessler attended a small rally in Westlake Village to demonstrate his support for the State of Israel in connection with the Israel-Hamas War being waged in Southern Israel and the Gaza Strip… In an attack that witnesses allege was entirely unprovoked, a pro-Palestinian protester struck Kessler in the head with a megaphone. Kessler’s injuries became apparent immediately, as evidenced in both still photographs and videos from the scene. Sadly, Paul Kessler succumbed to his injuries on Monday, November 6, 2023. It is believed the Kessler is the first individual to die as a result of an attack at a demonstration in connection with the Israel-Hamas War.

Here’s the complete statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department:

Advertisement

A 69-year-old man, identified as Paul Kessler, died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation at a Pro-Israeli / Pro-Palestinian event, both of which were occurring simultaneously at the intersection of Westlake Blvd. and Thousand Oaks Blvd. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and has not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime. On November 5, 2023, at approximately 3:20 PM, multiple citizens called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Communication Center to report a battery had occurred at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard in the City of Thousand Oaks. The intersection was the location of a Pro-Israeli / Pro-Palestinian demonstration. Upon arrival, responding deputies located Kessler, who was suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s). During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. Kessler was transported to an area hospital for advanced medical treatment. On November 6, 2023, Kessler succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was performed on November 6th and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the incident appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort.

Advertisement

This headline is just as bad as CNN’s article about the radical Palestinian who was plotting an attack in Houston against those of “particular faiths.” The man was planning to murder Jewish people.