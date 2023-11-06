Here's the Blog Post That Shuts Down Anti-Israel Supporters

The wave of antisemitism has been disturbing to watch in the wake of the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, prompted by the vicious October 7 terror attacks by Hamas that left 1,400 Israelis dead. It’s now a fight for survival—Israel cannot tolerate a terror group on her border ever again. There can be no negotiations with a party that seeks to annihilate the Jewish state. Hamas, trapped in Gaza, will be eliminated, and no moderate Israeli government is going to cave to demands from the United Nations for a ceasefire. Benjamin Netanyahu runs this government; he doesn’t kowtow to people who don’t get it. The UN is also awash with pro-Hamas elements.

The memory holing of the October 7 attack on the Left is a mixture of hatred of Jews, willful ignorance, or outright insanity. Some folks think the attacks never happened. As tens of thousands of pro-terrorist supporters have taken to the streets, especially in Europe, one blog post in Times of Israel should resonate with supporters of the Jewish state. The gist of the post reacting to the explosion of antisemitism and lefty activists appalled by the ground invasion can be summed up in three words: I don’t care.

Wave your terrorist flags in the streets—I don’t care. Keep saying Israel is a colonizer—I don’t care. It’s the foreign policy version of “no one likes us, we don’t care,” and I’m all for it. Avi Lewis wrote the post:

I don’t care that you sympathize with Hamas. I know you wouldn’t tolerate any of the things they did to us if they would’ve done it to you. I don’t care that you’re outraged by Israel’s response to the massacre more than the massacre itself. […] I don’t care that this doesn’t fit neatly into your carefully constructed narrative of ‘Israel as aggressor’ and ‘Palestinian as victim.’ The truth hurts sometimes, but hey, don’t let facts get in the way of your feelings. I don’t care if you think we are at fault, that we had it coming, that Hamas’ actions’ didn’t occur in a vacuum (or to deny they ever happened). If you feel that the poster of a kidnapped child hurts your cause, maybe yours is a lost cause. I don’t care about your calls for a premature ceasefire, about your demand that we provide them with electricity, that we stop fighting for ‘humanitarian reasons.’ […] I don’t care that you ‘love Jewish people – just hate Israel’, that you have some friends that are Jewish, that maybe you’re ethnically Jewish yourself – and therefore you’re entitled to levy every libel in the playbook against us. Words matter. They lead to actions. When a lie is repeated often enough it’s accepted as truth. You are laying the groundwork for more attacks against us. I don’t care that you wave the flag of ‘human rights’, that you’ve become overnight experts in international law, that you shout fancy slogans you don’t understand such as proportionality, occupation and apartheid. Your humanity is selective. In your mind, human rights don’t apply to us because we are undeserving. You didn’t speak up when our women and children were horribly assaulted. I don’t care if you think we are colonialists, imperialists and settlers and that we should just go back to where we came from. We are back to where we came from. I don’t care if you believe in a one-state solution, a two-state solution, a federation, an internationalized Jerusalem or any other theory drawn up in your ivory tower. […] I don’t care that you think we are too powerful, too technologically advanced, too sophisticated. If we didn’t build ourselves up to this point we’d get eaten alive by Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, Iran and Palestinian terrorism. I don’t care that you blame us for 1948 refugees, for the fact that they have no state, for the keys that they wave in their fantasy of ‘right of return.’ Three weeks ago we got a glimpse of what that ‘return’ looks like and what it means for our children. I don’t care if you think we aren’t real Jews, that Zionism has nothing to do with Judaism, that Jews are a religion and not a nationality and so we deserve no state. Your denials have zero impact on the strength of our ideals and the self-affirmation of our identity. […] I don’t care that you see us as a criminal state, a terror state, usurpers, baby killers, Christ-killers, Khaybar Jews or any other depravity that exists in your mind. Your libels lay the groundwork for our dehumanization. Rings a bell. We will fight it. I don’t care that you’ve inverted the truth by accusing us of genocide. If positions were reversed and Hamas held the power we do now, you’d see what a genocide looks like. I don’t care that you’re angry, boiling and outraged. I don’t care that you’re glued to your TV screens and Telegram channels. I don’t care that you’re mad.

Take a bow, sir. And every supporter of Israel should take this post to heart. Who cares what the Left thinks about their terrorist allies? They were going to huff and puff no matter what—they hate Jews. The Jewish state isn’t going anywhere, but Hamas will be wiped out. Hit the mute button and keep hunting these terrorist dogs until every single one of them is dead.