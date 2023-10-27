Israeli Raids Appear to Be a 'Rolling Start' for a Full-Scale Invasion of Gaza

Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza today, which Spencer covered. The IDF has been conducting more raids into Northern Gaza, laying the groundwork for the impending invasion, which will blessedly bring about the end of Hamas, the brutal terrorist organization that murdered over 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

The attacks shook Israel to its core, prompting the formation of a unity government with one action item: to annihilate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli reservists, tanks, and other heavy equipment have been mobilizing and amassing along the Gaza border. As we’ve said ad nauseum, this will be a long campaign. It won’t be easy, as Hamas has tens of thousands of terrorists hiding in a vast network of caves, most of which lie under civilian buildings.

The airstrikes and artillery salvos have been more intense, but one detail that could indicate the full invasion is underway is the use of helicopters, which will be needed constantly to provide air cover to IDF forces as they navigate the treacherous terrain in Gaza. Some US officials do see these current Israeli operations as a “rolling start” to the full-scale invasion. Journalists have now been warned their safety can no longer be guaranteed (via CBS News):

The Shifa Hospital is not only the largest hospital in Gaza but it also acts as the main headquarters for Hamas’ terrorist activity.



Terrorism does not belong in a hospital and the IDF will operate to uncover any terrorist infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/Ybpln5xQb2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023





Israel's military said Friday its ground forces were "expanding their activity" in Gaza in what may be the beginning of a new phase in Israel's war with Hamas, which started nearly three weeks ago. Israel's chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said a statement the Israel Defense Forces increased attacks in the Gaza Strip in recent hours. "In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening," Hagari said. "The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war." The extent of the expanded activity was unclear, but two U.S. officials tell CBS News this appears to be a rolling start to the ground invasion. It comes as internet and phone services collapsed inside Gaza under heavy bombardment, the Associated Press reported. Paltel, the Palestine Telecommunications Company, said there was "a complete disruption of all communication and internet services" because of bombardment, the AP reported.

According to Senior U.S. Officials in Washington, the IDF’s Objective of the Intense Air and Ground Operations tonight in the Gaza Strip alongside the United States calling for a Humanaitrian Ceasefire has been a “Final Push” by both Countries to see the Release of the Hostages… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 28, 2023

If the Fighting tonight in the Gaza Strip really is just another Raid like some Israeli and U.S. Officials are stating than I have absolutely No Clue and am Terrified to see what the Full-Scale Invasion will look like. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

Two Senior U.S. Officials have told CBS News that the Israeli Strikes and Ground Operations tonight in the Gaza Strip appear to be the “Rolling Start” to the Full-Scale Invasion of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bpocjfc7dn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

Northern Gaza is continuing to be Pounded by Israeli Airstrikes. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

The Israel Defense Force has notified Reuters and the Agence France-Presse that they can provide No Guarantees for the Safety of their Journalists in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing Ground Operation and Air Campaign. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

A Spokesman for the Israeli Defense Force, Peter Lerner has stated in an Interview tonight that the Expanded Operation in the Gaza Strip is not the Full-Scale Invasion we should be expecting. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

If the Invasion of Gaza is beginning tonight expect that U.S. Air Defenses as well as other Assets have now arrived and are Deployed across the Middle East. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

Senior Israeli Officials are stating that “Tonight is the Night” and that the Full-Scale Invasion of the Gaza Strip will begin in the coming hours. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 27, 2023

The invasion is coming. The end of Hamas is on the horizon, and the fallout will be severe. Israel will face war on all fronts.

36 years of Hamas terrorizing Israel is more than enough. pic.twitter.com/NPSxSh525e — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023



