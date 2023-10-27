Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Tipsheet

Israeli Raids Appear to Be a 'Rolling Start' for a Full-Scale Invasion of Gaza

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 27, 2023 10:15 PM

Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza today, which Spencer covered. The IDF has been conducting more raids into Northern Gaza, laying the groundwork for the impending invasion, which will blessedly bring about the end of Hamas, the brutal terrorist organization that murdered over 1,200 Israelis on October 7. 

The attacks shook Israel to its core, prompting the formation of a unity government with one action item: to annihilate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli reservists, tanks, and other heavy equipment have been mobilizing and amassing along the Gaza border. As we’ve said ad nauseum, this will be a long campaign. It won’t be easy, as Hamas has tens of thousands of terrorists hiding in a vast network of caves, most of which lie under civilian buildings.   

The airstrikes and artillery salvos have been more intense, but one detail that could indicate the full invasion is underway is the use of helicopters, which will be needed constantly to provide air cover to IDF forces as they navigate the treacherous terrain in Gaza. Some US officials do see these current Israeli operations as a “rolling start” to the full-scale invasion. Journalists have now been warned their safety can no longer be guaranteed (via CBS News):

Israel's military said Friday its ground forces were "expanding their activity" in Gaza in what may be the beginning of a new phase in Israel's war with Hamas, which started nearly three weeks ago. 

Israel's chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said a statement the Israel Defense Forces increased attacks in the Gaza Strip in recent hours. 

"In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening," Hagari said. "The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war." 

The extent of the expanded activity was unclear, but two U.S. officials tell CBS News this appears to be a rolling start to the ground invasion. 

It comes as internet and phone services collapsed inside Gaza under heavy bombardment, the Associated Press reported. Paltel, the Palestine Telecommunications Company, said there was "a complete disruption of all communication and internet services" because of bombardment, the AP reported. 

The invasion is coming. The end of Hamas is on the horizon, and the fallout will be severe. Israel will face war on all fronts.


