Latest Move Shows US Worried About Iran If Israel Invades Gaza

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 22, 2023 12:05 AM

There’s a lot at play here. Israel had been preparing to invade Gaza, but inclement weather, international pressure, and regional security concerns might be playing a massive part in slow walking the ground operation against Hamas, who launched a vicious terrorist attack against the Jewish State on October 7 that left over 1,200 Israelis dead. The scale of the barbarity is also too terrible to describe, with mass reports of murder, rape, and kidnapping. 

Hamas reportedly has 40,000 fighters ready to attack IDF forces, hidden among a vast network of tunnels. This operation will last months, potentially years, as Israeli troops must go block-by-block, eliminating terrorists. Urban warfare is incredibly deadly, and near-constant air cover will be required. The unity government formed in the aftermath of the attack is resolute in eradicating Hamas. 

The United States and Europe are likely asking Israel to hold off due to the hostage situation. Some 200 people were taken captive by these terrorist thugs. More time for proof of life is probably being asked of Jerusalem. As that occurs, US forces have been moving into the eastern Mediterranean with multiple carrier groups positioned near Israel. Reports are that at least two strike groups have been ordered into the area. Still, the new development that’s a bit disconcerting is that anti-ballistic missile defense systems are also being deployed to Israel. 

Washington is preparing for the worst regarding a response from Hezbollah and Iran, which are one and the same. The terror group has already announced an all-out war against Israel from Lebanon should they invade Gaza. Israeli forces have been bombing multiple targets in Lebanon for days. The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Brigadier General Ismail Qa'ani, is reportedly in Syria now, tasked with supervising the operations of the militias in the area.

