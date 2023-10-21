Former Israeli PM Had This Message for CNN Over Their Gaza Coverage

It’s been days since Israeli, European, and American intelligence services have pinpointed who is to blame for the explosion near a Gaza hospital: the terrorists. Islamic Jihad’s rocket barrage suffered a misfire, which led to this incident. And yet, Hamas ran with it, detailing a fake news story about a deliberate Israeli strike that killed hundreds. The actual death toll was between 10-50, but the news media ran with terrorist propaganda, claiming bloodied bodies were everywhere.

And yet, CNN and other outlets refuse, heavily implying, if not outright saying, the jury is still out. What jury? The other side is terrorists who have used you to ignite protests across the Muslim world, uniting the usual suspects who have wanted to destroy Israel since its creation. Did I mention that the Muslim night of rage could’ve put innocent lives at risk? Angry protesters besieged the American embassies in Baghdad and Beirut.

Host Anderson Cooper tried to peddle these “two sides” talking points with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who took the CNN host to school for peddling nonsensical fake news. He also delivered an analogy that shuts down the media’s game over the Gaza story. He also had this message to CNN: "Go do your goddamn job"(via Daily Caller) [emphasis mine]:

No, CNN, there aren’t “two sides” to the Gaza hospital story.

Bennett was speaking on CNN when he brought up the “two side” claims. “I do also want to talk about this floating the narratives or the claims,” he said. “There are no two sides to this hospital. Either it was bombed by Israel or it was targeted by someone else on the Palestinian side. And if it’s — if two people come and say, one says it’s raining outside and the other says it’s dry, you don’t bring the quotes of both sides. You just goddamn open the window and look whether it’s raining or not. That’s what we did. And this hospital, in fact it’s a parking lot, was hit definitely, a hundred percent, by Islamic Jihad barrage shot fired at 6:59 p.m.” “We have three different videos from different angles showing it,” Bennett continued. “We have the ballistics. We know that an Israeli bomb would have created a crater, which does not exist. We know that the propellant in the rocket, because it was a long-term rocket targeted for Israel, so a lot of that propellant was still in the rocket, which created a lot of fire. We have two Hamas [inaudible] talking to each other and saying and admitting that it is from Islamic Jihad. So, Anderson, with all due respect, there aren’t two sides to this. Not everything is two sides. And I have a feeling that if it wasn’t the state of Israel, then I think the global media would have behaved very differently.” “We’re simply saying we have not been able to independently verify the claims that have been made,” Cooper said. “We have reported exactly what Israel has put forward and also that the U.S. intelligence community has backed up as well. And that certainly seems to be what President Biden has also been basing his assessment on. It’s what he said, information from his own Defense Department, in addition to Israel’s presenting of evidence that takes the —” “Anderson, I have to barge in here,” Bennett said. “I have to say something. I was in 9/11, I was in Manhattan when it happened. And if, a day later, al-Qaeda would have said that it’s America who perpetrated it, no one would have quoted al-Qaeda. No one would — and you didn’t have validation back then that it was al-Qaeda, but you knew it’s not America. And somehow there’s a double standard here.” “You had 30 hours to validate,” he continued. “We have all the information. Everything is transparent. For heaven’s sakes, to see the headline of The New York Times saying the Palestinians claim that Israel bombarded a hospital — we don’t do that. It’s the Palestinian who rape young girls. It’s the Palestinians who tear apart limbs. It’s the Palestinians who burn whole families and shoot five-month-old babies.

Well said, sir.