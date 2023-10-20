The Pro-Hamas Demonstrations Have Spread to High Schools
Tipsheet

Wait, That's How The Washington Post Described the Kidnappings by Hamas

Matt Vespa
October 20, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The liberal media never ceases to amaze me with their many ways of avoiding the appropriate language regarding radical Islamic terrorism. It’s a transparent and embarrassing game where these outlets twist, dive, dip, duck, and dodge regarding accurate reporting on Hamas’ terror attack on October 7. Because of the liberal media’s anti-Israel bias, they will sanitize Hamas’ crimes, making it seem like a police arrest of a mob boss or additional screening at a TSA security checkpoint at an airport. 

On that horrific day, over 1,000 Hamas terrorists stormed the Gaza border and began an hours-long campaign of torture, rape, murder, and kidnapping. At least 200 Israelis were taken hostage, though The Washington Post opted to say that these people were “detained.” The sad part is that this was part of a story about how Israeli families are trying to find proof of life regarding their loved ones who were taken (via WaPo): 

At 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, Hadas Kalderon received the last message from her son. 

“Mom, be quiet, don’t move,” Erez, 12, texted. Hamas militants had stormed his father’s house, in their southern Israeli kibbutz of Nir Oz, where he and his 16-year-old sister, Sahar, had spent the night. 

Erez and his sister had jumped out the window and were hiding in the bushes. But he was thinking of his mother, just down the road, trying to protect her. Gunmen were rampaging through their tiny pastoral community, shooting entire families, some at point-blank range, as they clung to each other in beds and safe rooms. 

“I love you forever. I hope you survive,” she texted back. There was no reply. 

[…] 

When Israeli forces finally arrived in the late afternoon, the Kalderon family emerged from hiding, and Hadas’s older daughter found an 18-second video circulating on social media. It showed Erez in a black T-shirt, being gripped by both arms and led into captivity. The militants referred to Erez and another group of children who do not appear in the shot as “child settlers.” 

Kalderon has replaced eating and sleeping with chain-smoking. Her voice is raw from overuse. She is in a “living hell,” she said, having told her children for years not to be afraid. Now, “the nightmare has come true.” 

Victor Davis Hanson
But the picture caption captured the attention of those who rightfully called out the publication, made worse by the stealth edit. As Stephen Miller, aka RedSteeze, pointed out, this is intentional:

The media still hasn’t corrected the record or retracted their false reporting about Israel striking a hospital in Gaza that killed “hundreds.” First, the parking lot was hit. Second, the death toll was only 10-50. Third, it was committed by the terrorists. Islamic Jihad’s rocket barrage suffered a misfire. But the liberal media irresponsibly ran with Hamas propaganda, which set off a wave of protests across the Muslim world, endangering lives.

