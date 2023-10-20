Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives

You may know her as Frankie Heck from The Middle or Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond. Still, actress Patricia Heaton could also be known as a slayer of liberal media narratives, who fires rocket salvos at the establishment media pushing Hamas propaganda and suffers no misfires. She’s been on a tear, calling out numerous outlets and members of Congress for spreading terrorist propaganda, especially in the aftermath of the Gaza hospital.

In that incident, a rocket barrage from Islamic Jihad saw one projective veer off course, striking the parking lot of a hospital. Around 10-50 people were killed, but the press ran with Hamas talking points, claiming Israel had intentionally hit the location, killing hundreds with bodies everywhere. It was a total lie, though one that set off a wave of protests across the Muslim world.

Good grief. The letter made no mention of the Hamas murder rampage, blames Israel for everything. Did these actors really sign this disgusting, vile letter?! https://t.co/tWqDU1MYQ0 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 20, 2023

Hello @RashidaTlaib - this tweet is a straight-up lie yet you refuse to take it down despite knowing it is causing rioting around the world. Is it your goal to foment violence and divide people? Shame on you. https://t.co/moD9MNoZKA — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 18, 2023

These “journalists “ are un-effing-believable. They are openly anti- Israel and seem perfectly comfortable letting the whole world know. Good on Jonathan for pushing back on this shameless woman. https://t.co/bIkfmzmr1P — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 19, 2023

And again @CBSEveningNews - “explosion” instead of “Hamas rocket.” “Killed hundreds” - no it didn’t. “Hospital” instead of “parking lot.” ZERO CREDIBILITY from legacy media. https://t.co/IQ5CMmulQp — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 19, 2023

We cancelled our subscription years ago… https://t.co/933wPD2dLV — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 20, 2023

MORE OF THIS PLEASE…MUCH MORE. https://t.co/oD9YoJso5u — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 20, 2023

Open season on Jews, I guess…hey @UCBerkeley , you ok with this? https://t.co/QsY8Dq2xo3 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 20, 2023

OMG. I know you all are probably tired of me posting about this stuff, but it just keeps getting worse and worse! Professors at top universities describe the slaughter as just a little stepping over the line. I can’t even… https://t.co/5yB8VSZ6Hr — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 20, 2023





Keep it coming, 'Frankie Heck.'