Tipsheet

Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives

Matt Vespa
October 20, 2023 2:25 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

You may know her as Frankie Heck from The Middle or Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond. Still, actress Patricia Heaton could also be known as a slayer of liberal media narratives, who fires rocket salvos at the establishment media pushing Hamas propaganda and suffers no misfires. She’s been on a tear, calling out numerous outlets and members of Congress for spreading terrorist propaganda, especially in the aftermath of the Gaza hospital.

In that incident, a rocket barrage from Islamic Jihad saw one projective veer off course, striking the parking lot of a hospital. Around 10-50 people were killed, but the press ran with Hamas talking points, claiming Israel had intentionally hit the location, killing hundreds with bodies everywhere. It was a total lie, though one that set off a wave of protests across the Muslim world.  

Keep it coming, 'Frankie Heck.'

