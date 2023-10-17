Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza?

Beware of the Jihadi propaganda machine, liberal media. These terrorists know you’re anti-Israel. They know more likely than not that there are enough clowns who take the ‘two equal sides’ approach to this issue when there is none. A terrorist organization intentionally targeted civilians, raping, killing, and kidnapping them—subjecting children to torture and wholesale slaughter. Israel has warned Gaza civilians to vacate areas that could become warzones and do not intentionally target civilians despite what scores of anti-Israel leftists have declared in previous years. Ignore these terrorist-sympathizing voices.

Advertisement

Nothing triggers the Israel haters more than our noble decision to give warning to Palestinian citizens to protect them. It’s because it proves to them they picked the immoral side. — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) October 13, 2023

Hamas: “Must behead babies! Rape MORE women!”



Israel: “Excuse me chaps, would you be kind enough to evacuate within a day? We unfortunately have been put on the spot and must retaliate.”



The world: both sides are the same. — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) October 13, 2023

Also, as the pro-Hamas sect of America and the world declares the confirmed reports of Hamas terrorists beheading and burning babies, please direct them to an actual piece of fake news that NBC and CBS News fell for recently. Salma Shurrab, 22, was invited to discuss the siege conditions in Gaza (via NBC News):

Israel has been bombing Gaza this week in response to the Hamas terror attacks that killed at least 1,300 people in Israel. The blockade Israel enforced on Gaza for years escalated into a full-scale “siege,” with the country throttling access to food, water, electricity and fuel for Gaza's 2.3 million residents, half of them children. At least 1,900 people have been killed in Gaza in the days since the attacks on Israel. Salma Shurrab, a 22-year-old dental student living in Gaza City, said many citizens of Gaza are preparing to leave without a place to go. “No one knows where we’re going but we’re all evacuating,” she said. As Shurrab spoke, she walked around her home showing suitcases, duffel bags and backpacks full of belongings she and her loved ones plan to take with them. “All my neighbors have left the neighborhood, no one is left but us and we’re ready to run,” she said. “Where, no one has any idea.”

Oh, and they have no Internet or water, except she’s a professional presenter and model who has traveled the world on lavish trips. And she’s been posting about it during these supposedly destitute conditions for her:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Gazan dental student Salma Shurrab was interviewed on CBS news about the suffering in Gaza.

Ironically, Salma is a prime example of the excesses of the Gaza elite.



[Thank you to @iTiIL972 for spotting this and recognizing Salma]#TheGazaYouDontSee #HamasisISIS #TheRealImage… pic.twitter.com/EnpuiILhvO — Imshin (@imshin) October 16, 2023

It’s not the first time Palestinians have lied about conditions on the ground:

We are delighted to introduce you to #Pallywood. A spectacular blockbuster was filmed in the #Gaza Strip, purporting to represent victims of IDF strikes. The victim turned out to be a doll.



When do you think the second series of these breathtaking episodes will be released? pic.twitter.com/Gn6FnUJ7oy — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 14, 2023

A moment of miracle: a Palestinian "wounded" being evacuated on a stretcher in serious condition recovers in a moment!



Residents of Gaza continue filming exciting blockbusters. #Pallywood pic.twitter.com/DRDSt2re4z — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 15, 2023





Also, for an open-air prison, Gaza has more weapons than the Bakara Market in Mogadishu on Black Friday.

A look at the weapons Hamas brought with them. RPGs, thermobaric explosives, grenades and anti-aircraft missiles. A massive arsenal that was used to kill unarmed civilians. pic.twitter.com/PMxTbetIwu — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

For an “open air prison” they’re sure getting a lot of automatic rifles and grenades. https://t.co/iBZCpSmmDx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 15, 2023

Don’t fall for the lies, folks.