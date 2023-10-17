We Have a Lot of Jihadi Scum Living Among Us
Tipsheet

Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 17, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Beware of the Jihadi propaganda machine, liberal media. These terrorists know you’re anti-Israel. They know more likely than not that there are enough clowns who take the ‘two equal sides’ approach to this issue when there is none. A terrorist organization intentionally targeted civilians, raping, killing, and kidnapping them—subjecting children to torture and wholesale slaughter. Israel has warned Gaza civilians to vacate areas that could become warzones and do not intentionally target civilians despite what scores of anti-Israel leftists have declared in previous years. Ignore these terrorist-sympathizing voices. 

Also, as the pro-Hamas sect of America and the world declares the confirmed reports of Hamas terrorists beheading and burning babies, please direct them to an actual piece of fake news that NBC and CBS News fell for recently. Salma Shurrab, 22, was invited to discuss the siege conditions in Gaza (via NBC News): 

Israel has been bombing Gaza this week in response to the Hamas terror attacks that killed at least 1,300 people in Israel. The blockade Israel enforced on Gaza for years escalated into a full-scale “siege,” with the country throttling access to food, water, electricity and fuel for Gaza's 2.3 million residents, half of them children. At least 1,900 people have been killed in Gaza in the days since the attacks on Israel. 

Salma Shurrab, a 22-year-old dental student living in Gaza City, said many citizens of Gaza are preparing to leave without a place to go. 

“No one knows where we’re going but we’re all evacuating,” she said. 

As Shurrab spoke, she walked around her home showing suitcases, duffel bags and backpacks full of belongings she and her loved ones plan to take with them. 

“All my neighbors have left the neighborhood, no one is left but us and we’re ready to run,” she said. “Where, no one has any idea.”

Oh, and they have no Internet or water, except she’s a professional presenter and model who has traveled the world on lavish trips. And she’s been posting about it during these supposedly destitute conditions for her:

 

It’s not the first time Palestinians have lied about conditions on the ground:


Also, for an open-air prison, Gaza has more weapons than the Bakara Market in Mogadishu on Black Friday. 

 Don’t fall for the lies, folks. 

Tags: ISRAEL

