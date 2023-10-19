Confirmed: Gaza Hospital Death Toll Outrageously Exaggerated

The fallout from the liberal media’s spreading of Hamas propaganda continues, as many have yet to issue full retractions. Second, the death toll, reportedly hundreds, has been revised to 10-50, far from the reports of bodies all over the floor soaked in bloody blankets. The terrorists bombed this hospital, albeit not intentionally. It was a rocket attack by Islamic Jihad, which has been confirmed. It was not done by Israeli forces, which was the initial report that set off protests and mayhem across the Muslim world, leading to the evacuation of non-essential staff at the American embassy in Beirut.

Why are you still lying about the hospital getting hit by an Israeli airstrike @mradamtaylor? The hospital was not hit. Video shows a rocket fired from Gaza fell into the parking lot and burned some cars. Why are you pushing propaganda numbers from Hamas? https://t.co/JDbIjzt6ZR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 19, 2023

You would think that Hamas propaganda, shoddy as it is, would be rejected. But ever since the media gobbled down everything Trump-Russia related as fact, the analytical methods of the establishment press have atrophied to dangerous levels. Or it exposes the level of anti-Israel bias that’s infested newsrooms, opting to take the word of terrorists to smear Israel, which is responding justly and accordingly to a vicious attack inflicted upon them by Hamas on October 7.

🚨BREAKING: An EU official, as per AFP report, contradicts initial Hamas reports, stating the Gaza hospital explosion death toll is between 10-50, not the earlier stated 500+ #GazaHospital #PalestineGenocide pic.twitter.com/z7nU4BnYlz — 𝕏 State Network 📚🌏📡 (@xsn) October 19, 2023

The French news agency AFP: "While Hamas reported 471 fatalities in the hospital explosion in Gaza, a European Union source cited a death toll ranging from 10 to 50 people in all."



Beyond the fact that this is a conflict between good and evil, it is also a battle between truth… pic.twitter.com/dln64w1eTp — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) October 19, 2023

Also note that intelligence officials from the US, Israel, and elsewhere have confirmed that the Gaza hospital was struck by a failed Palestinian rocket and not by an Israeli airstrike. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 19, 2023

Hamas lies. That shouldn’t have been some significant revelation, and now every journalist who ran with this myth about Israel bombing a hospital and leaving hundreds dead has to eat crow, lots of it, and maybe keep their mouths shut for the duration of the ground war, which is about to begin.