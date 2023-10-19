We've Got an Update on Jim Jordan's Speaker Bid
Former Trump Attorney Pleads Guilty to Election Interference Charges, But There's a Catch
DHS Suspends Security Officer Who Had Previously Worked for the PLO
Townhall Was Right About the Gaza Hospital Explosion
State Department Issues Rare Alert
Let’s Take a Closer Look at That ‘Jewish’ Group That Took Over Capitol...
'This Is Just the Beginning': UK School Becomes First in the World to...
Go Woke Go Broke: Lingerie Company Ditches ‘Feminist’ Marketing After Sales Drop
Mitt Romney Goes After Another Republican Contender for President
JK Rowling Says She’ll ‘Happily’ Do Prison Time for This
Hilarious: Canadian Conservative Leader Calmly Destroys Reporter While Eating an Apple
Israel Is at War But There Are Still Smiles Amid the Grief
Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill
Democrat Governor Launches Pro-Abortion Advocacy Organization
Tipsheet

Confirmed: Gaza Hospital Death Toll Outrageously Exaggerated

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 19, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Abed Khaled

The fallout from the liberal media’s spreading of Hamas propaganda continues, as many have yet to issue full retractions. Second, the death toll, reportedly hundreds, has been revised to 10-50, far from the reports of bodies all over the floor soaked in bloody blankets. The terrorists bombed this hospital, albeit not intentionally. It was a rocket attack by Islamic Jihad, which has been confirmed. It was not done by Israeli forces, which was the initial report that set off protests and mayhem across the Muslim world, leading to the evacuation of non-essential staff at the American embassy in Beirut.

Advertisement

You would think that Hamas propaganda, shoddy as it is, would be rejected. But ever since the media gobbled down everything Trump-Russia related as fact, the analytical methods of the establishment press have atrophied to dangerous levels. Or it exposes the level of anti-Israel bias that’s infested newsrooms, opting to take the word of terrorists to smear Israel, which is responding justly and accordingly to a vicious attack inflicted upon them by Hamas on October 7. 

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Hamas lies. That shouldn’t have been some significant revelation, and now every journalist who ran with this myth about Israel bombing a hospital and leaving hundreds dead has to eat crow, lots of it, and maybe keep their mouths shut for the duration of the ground war, which is about to begin.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill Rebecca Downs
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another 'Journalist' Townhall Video
JK Rowling Says She’ll ‘Happily’ Do Prison Time for This Madeline Leesman
Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
Mitt Romney Goes After Another Republican Contender for President Rebecca Downs
State Department Issues Rare Alert Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill Rebecca Downs
Advertisement