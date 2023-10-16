Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives

The October 7 terror attacks in Israel were heinous. Hamas unleashed 1,000 terrorists to attack the Gaza border from land, sea, and air in a sophisticated attack made possible thanks to Iran’s training and equipment. The terrorist organization had detailed plans for the surrounding kibbutzim with one agenda: kill as many people as possible. Over 1,200 Israelis were killed.

The atrocities were numerous and appalling. Babies were found beheaded and burned. Hamas terrorists slaughtered entire families. Rapes and kidnappings were rampant; there are still around 200 people held hostage right now. Hamas terrorists live-streamed their murders, which means they also captured what happened when IDF forces descended on these animals.

One attack, reportedly around Sufa, captures the moment the IDF guns down a terrorist:

#BREAKING: New bodycam footage from a terrorist raid in an Israeli town shows the moment that the @IDF showed up. pic.twitter.com/1cI3xMhhII — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 15, 2023

Watch this terrorist get his comeuppance during the massacre in Sufa. pic.twitter.com/04y4isUEfK — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) October 15, 2023

Footage has been released showing a Hamas Terrorist having Filmed his own Death during the Suprise Attack on Southern Israel last Saturday; the Group of Hamas Terrorist appear to be walking through a Settlement as they are Ambushed and Liquidated by an Unknown Gunman. pic.twitter.com/KduyF2TbbI — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 15, 2023

That jostle when he’s down would indicate a bonus pop https://t.co/EWJXV14pT8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 15, 2023

The only good terrorist is a dead terrorist. Nice work, IDF.