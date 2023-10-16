Judge Slaps Gag Order on Trump in January 6 Case
Here's Jim Jordan's Pitch to House Republicans As Speaker Vote Approaches
Dems Wonder If They Need to Reevaluate Their Position on Israeli-Hamas War
And the Hosts of the Next GOP Primary Debate Are...
Politico Finally Faces Reality When It Comes to Biden Draining Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Did Biden's Mishandled Classified Documents Have Something to Do With the Family Business?
Newsom Signs Law Giving Some Mexicans In-State Tuition
Honduras at a Crossroads
Jewish Student’s Dorm Reportedly Set on Fire
Yikes! Senate Candidate Allred's MSNBC Op-Ed Issued a Correction Over How the Senate...
Here's Why a Tennessee Democrat Is Running for Office
What Do VA Dems and Hamas-Connected Groups Have in Common? Well...
The Squad's Ongoing Disgrace on Israel and Hamas
Texas Lawmakers Advance Border Bill Allowing State Police to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
Tipsheet

Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 16, 2023 4:35 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The October 7 terror attacks in Israel were heinous. Hamas unleashed 1,000 terrorists to attack the Gaza border from land, sea, and air in a sophisticated attack made possible thanks to Iran’s training and equipment. The terrorist organization had detailed plans for the surrounding kibbutzim with one agenda: kill as many people as possible. Over 1,200 Israelis were killed. 

Advertisement

The atrocities were numerous and appalling. Babies were found beheaded and burned. Hamas terrorists slaughtered entire families. Rapes and kidnappings were rampant; there are still around 200 people held hostage right now. Hamas terrorists live-streamed their murders, which means they also captured what happened when IDF forces descended on these animals. 

One attack, reportedly around Sufa, captures the moment the IDF guns down a terrorist: 

Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks and Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The only good terrorist is a dead terrorist. Nice work, IDF.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks and Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Joe Biden's 60 Minutes Interview Was a Disaster Townhall Video
Politico Finally Faces Reality When It Comes to Biden Draining Strategic Petroleum Reserve Spencer Brown
Yikes! Senate Candidate Allred's MSNBC Op-Ed Issued a Correction Over How the Senate Works Rebecca Downs
What Do VA Dems and Hamas-Connected Groups Have in Common? Well... John Hasson
Dems Wonder If They Need to Reevaluate Their Position on Israeli-Hamas War Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Are Sitting Ducks and Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement