'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge

Tensions boiled over during the Thursday broadcast of The Hill’s Rising show when Briahna Joy Gray peddled anti-Israel talking points that co-host and Reason senior editor Robby Soave couldn’t stomach. Gray contends that Hamas's atrocities against the Israeli people during this heinous terror attack were embellished, casting doubt on the confirmed reports of babies being burned alive and beheaded. It was done to strip their humanity away, she added. She tried to further bolster her erroneous point by painting with a wide brush, citing some random GOP operative, which is where Mr. Soave couldn’t handle it. Gray interjected that if what this official said didn’t matter, why are liberals facing questions about apologizing for Hamas’ terrorism?

Well, that’s self-explanatory: every pro-Palestinian rally in this country that we’ve seen over the past few days has endorsed the killing of children, the terrorism, and the wholesale killing of Jews. It’s here that Soave exploded at his co-host (via The Daily Caller):





Gray said that the “embellishments” of the terror acts committed against Israel were “rooted in a desire to strip humanity from the people of Palestine.” Gray argued that the so-called “embellishments” were part of a greater effort to justify the effort to “flatten” Gaza — a strategy she claims is being urged by former Trump aide Max Miller and the Israeli government. […] Gray pointed out that “every leftist in America was asked to apologize” for recent protests which justified or downplayed the terror attacks committed by Hamas and demonized the state of Israel. “They should apologize!” Soave shouted angrily. “They should apologize for their endorsement of terrorist attacks on innocent Israeli civilians, just as I am outraged by the retaliatory actions that are killing innocent Palestinian children everywhere. I care about both of these things, and I’ve said I care about both of these things over and over again. It is you and the idiotic, leftist, terrorist sympathizing people who do not care about the dead Israelis.” […] “So, I’m a terrorist sympathizer?” Gray interjected. Soave added that left-wing groups such as Black Lives Matter, Democratic Socialists of America chapters and Harvard student groups have all signaled support for the terror attacks against Israeli civilians. “The left endorses what Hamas did,” Soave said. […] Gray claimed the opinion reflected in the much-maligned letter co-signed by numerous Harvard student groups was similar to the editorial published in Hareetz which blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Israel-Hamas war. “I don’t give a fuck, Briahna!” Soave snapped. Gray conceded Soave is entitled to his opinion but placed the blame for Israeli deaths on their “fascist, right wing government” that keeps “2.3 million” Palestinians contained in Gaza. “The Israelis did get killed, because a terrorist group targeted them, and they bear responsibility for what they did,” Soave said.

On October 13, Gray tweeted:

The decapitated baby lie, the lies about rape— it was all to establish some moral distinction between the pile of bodies killed by Israel & the pile of bodies killed by Hamas. Neither Hamas nor Israel respects international law. But this is the shell game played to justify continued US support of ethnic clensing [sic].

Neither Hamas nor Israel respects international law. But this is the shell game played to justify… https://t.co/hIAIr5S28g — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) October 13, 2023

There are no two sides here. Even the comedian Bill Maher, who is not a conservative by any stretch of the imagination, knows the issue here, ripping into his own side, as he’s done for years now, for tossing their lot in with the terrorists who share none of the values of traditional western democracy. The point is that this isn’t the hill where someone with a scintilla of cognitive function should die on; Hamas is a terrorist organization.

And babies were beheaded, whole families were wiped out, and women were raped. Gray stepped on a rake here, shooting her mouth off and not reading credible sources because even CNN and other mainstream outlets had to cover these barbaric developments. If you cannot see that Hamas is the bad guy here, you cannot be trusted to offer insight or analysis on terrorism. It’s just that simple.

One side cheers civilian deaths and beheading babies. The other side does not and even goes out of its way to minimize civilian casualties.