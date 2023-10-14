Netanyahu Visits Frontlines Before Planned Gaza Operation

As Sarah wrote earlier today, the stage is set for Israeli ground operations following the horrific terror attacks on October 7. At least 360,000 reservists have been mobilized for the Gaza Strip operation that aims to eradicate Hamas as an effective fighting force forever. Around 1,000 terrorists invaded Israel last weekend, killing over 1,200 people. Hamas’ campaign of rape, murder, and kidnappings shocked the world. It’s forever changed Israel. Babies were burned and beheaded.

A declaration of war was issued for the first time since 1973, with Israel looking to shore up its borders as this conflict could quickly evolve into a regional war. Hezbollah in Lebanon has already attacked parts of northern Israel. The IDF has repeatedly warned civilians to flee areas that will soon become combat zones. Hamas has told these people to stay.

As the ground war seems imminent, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the frontlines today:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours the southern part of the country and meets with soldiers. pic.twitter.com/xkBLWREDlu — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) October 14, 2023





We’ll keep you updated when Israeli forces invade Gaza.