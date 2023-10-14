Ms. Omar, That Image of Dead Children From 'Gaza' Are Actually Syrians Gassed...
'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV...
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas
Comedians Around the World Detest Political Correctness
Death Toll of Americans Killed In Israel Increases
McCarthy Blames His Ousting As Speaker On Democrats: ‘Chaos‘
Wisconsin Democrat Says Women Competing Against ‘Trans’ Athletes Need to ‘Work Harder’
Israel Is Preparing for Ground Operations
The View’s Take On Hamas Terrorists Is Disgraceful
Federal Judge Advances Lawsuit Claiming Biden Admin Knew US Funds Were Aiding Terrorists
Biden Sent Millions of Dollars In Covid Relief Funds to Palestine
George Santos Gets Into Heated Screaming Match With Anti- Israel Activists
UAW Ain’t Nothin’ Compared to Public Sector Unions
I Could’ve Been A Champion
Tipsheet

Netanyahu Visits Frontlines Before Planned Gaza Operation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 14, 2023 6:45 PM
Yonatan Sindel/Pool via AP

As Sarah wrote earlier today, the stage is set for Israeli ground operations following the horrific terror attacks on October 7. At least 360,000 reservists have been mobilized for the Gaza Strip operation that aims to eradicate Hamas as an effective fighting force forever. Around 1,000 terrorists invaded Israel last weekend, killing over 1,200 people. Hamas’ campaign of rape, murder, and kidnappings shocked the world. It’s forever changed Israel. Babies were burned and beheaded. 

Advertisement

A declaration of war was issued for the first time since 1973, with Israel looking to shore up its borders as this conflict could quickly evolve into a regional war. Hezbollah in Lebanon has already attacked parts of northern Israel. The IDF has repeatedly warned civilians to flee areas that will soon become combat zones. Hamas has told these people to stay. 

As the ground war seems imminent, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the frontlines today:


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Israeli soldiers on the front lines ahead of expected ground invasions. 

The prime minister posted a video of himself speaking with Israeli Defense Force members, alluding to coming combat. 

"With our fighters in the Gaza Strip, on the front line. We are all ready," Netanyahu wrote on social media. 

In a video shared in the post, Netanyahu asks troops, "Are you ready for the next stage?" 

"The next stage is coming," he says, without stating what the next stage of Israel's conflict with Hamas is. 

Israel has called up some 360,000 troops and amassed forces on the border with Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground assault to annihilate Hamas' capabilities. 

The terror group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, rampaging through communities in southern Israel and killing as many as 1,300 Israelis in the worst attack in the country's history.   

Recommended

'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We’ll keep you updated when Israeli forces invade Gaza.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Ms. Omar, That Image of Dead Children From 'Gaza' Are Actually Syrians Gassed by Assad Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Advances Lawsuit Claiming Biden Admin Knew US Funds Were Aiding Terrorists Sarah Arnold
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
The View’s Take On Hamas Terrorists Is Disgraceful Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Advertisement