Israel's Notification to UN Indicates Massive Ground Operation Is Imminent

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 13, 2023 7:00 AM
DAN BALILTY

Israel notified the United Nations that they should evacuate their staff and inform Palestinian civilians living north of Wadi Gaza that they should move south within the next 24 hours. Axios reported that it’s a sign a ground operation, which was expected, is about to begin soon. Once again, the IDF sets itself apart from the Hamas animals by warning civilians, instructing them where to go, and working to minimize the loss of innocent life (via Axios):

The Israeli Ministry of Defense and the IDF notified the UN just before midnight local time to evacuate its staff and notify Palestinians living north of Wadi Gaza that they should evacuate to the southern part of the Gaza Strip in the next 24 hours, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric and another source with direct knowledge. 

The big picture: More than 1 million Palestinians live in this area. The message could be a signal that the Israeli military is preparing for an imminent ground operation. 

The sources told Axios that the IDF's reason for the notification was in order for civilians not to be hurt by the military's actions and operations. 

More than 1,530 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have been killed, thousands have been injured, and hundreds of thousands of others have been displaced since the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began. Hamas is believed to be holding about 150 hostages in Gaza. 

Driving the news: The Israeli military has carried out a heavy bombardment of Gaza since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Saturday. 

It's also imposed a "complete siege" on the enclave, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. 

These civilians also support Hamas, voting them in and keeping them in power in Gaza. Hamas took over the strip in 2007. So, spare me the lectures, liberal media. When a group is more dedicated to destroying Israel than providing social services for its people, this is what happens. Let Israel do its job in eliminating the terrorist threat.

