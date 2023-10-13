Why Israel Matters to America
Hamas Trapping Gaza Civilians as Egypt Refuses to Open Their Border
Second US Aircraft Carrier Will Be Around As Israel Prepares for Gaza Invasion
You Must Have the Means for Self-Defense
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies
Public Opinion Has Swung In Support of Israel; the US Media PLO PR-team...
Jim Jordan Gets Some Last Minute Competition in House Speaker Race
Who Is Going to Save America?
Billionaire Board Member to Harvard Leadership: I'm Done
Palestine: Fake Nation, Real (Evil) Ideology
Two ‘Trans’ Cyclists Take Top Spots in Women’s Race
Who Is KJP Fooling When She Says They're 'Not Sensing Division' in the...
Many Americans Support Israel, But One Party's a Bit Lacking
Israeli Official Puts Journalist in His Place Over Biased Question
Tipsheet

Israeli Forces Execute 'Localized Raids' in Gaza

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 13, 2023 2:15 PM

Nearly 400,000 reservists have been mobilized for the pending ground invasion of Gaza. Israeli forces have been pounding the strip for days, softening positions for the infantry to mop up. Known Hamas sites are being turned into rubble, with the IDF warning civilians to vacate these areas, offering detailed instructions on how to avoid the dangers of the airstrikes. 

Advertisement

Israel informed the United Nations that everyone north of Wadi Gaza should evacuate, suggesting the expected land invasion could begin soon. Israeli ground troops did enter Gaza for “localized raids” today (via Fox News): 


The IDF tells Fox News' Trey Yingst that Israeli forces entered the Gaza Strip Friday, both infantry forces and tanks, to conduct localized raids.  

The Israeli military said the raids were an effort to eliminate militants along the border and to gather information about those held hostage inside the Gaza Strip. 

This was not the highly anticipated full-scale invasion Israel has been preparing, but it marks the first time Israeli forces entered Gaza on the ground since the start of the war on Saturday.  

More than 1,300 Israelis were killed and thousands more wounded when Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on the Jewish state Saturday. As many as 150 people are believed to have been taken captive by terrorists and held in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.  

Israel has called up some 360,000 military reservists to respond to the Hamas-led terror campaign. Those forces have gathered on Israel's border with Gaza ahead of a possible full-scale invasion to reclaim the hostages and eliminate Hamas terrorists.  

Israel has warned the 1.1 million people living in the north of Gaza to evacuate the area within 24 hours as a "humanitarian step in order to minimize civilian casualties" ahead of the military's response to Hamas' terrorist attacks. 

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for attacks on Israeli positions in the country's northern parts, showing that this Gaza operation could devolve into a regional war. It’s why two US carrier strike groups are set to be in position in the eastern Mediterranean.  

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
Billionaire Board Member to Harvard Leadership: I'm Done Leah Barkoukis
Ben Shapiro Outraged After Hearing Tucker Carlson's Take on Hamas and Israel Townhall Video
Hamas and Amoral Clarity Victor Davis Hanson
Jim Jordan Gets Some Last Minute Competition in House Speaker Race Leah Barkoukis
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
Advertisement