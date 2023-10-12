Israel Reportedly Plans to Evacuate an Entire City Near Gaza Ahead of Ground Invasion

Israel’s latest reported move in Southern Israel shows that the nation is prepared for a long-term ground operation, something many have speculated given the heinous nature of the October 7 attacks. The death toll has soared past one thousand Israelis. These innocent civilians were burned alive, tortured, raped, and murdered when scores of Hamas terrorists stormed the Gaza border. Babies were beheaded. Eliminating Hamas is the only logical decision, and the unity government in Jerusalem is preparing to make that move.

.@RichardEngel comes under mortar fire from Gaza while reporting near the border in Sderot, Israel. The team had about 20 seconds notice before impact as air raid sirens went off followed immediately by incoming rounds as they reported live on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/Ey3GYJVcFO — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) October 9, 2023

Just surreal! Footage of Palestinian Hamas terrorists who infiltrated into Israel from Gaza, firing at residents in Sderot from an SUV. pic.twitter.com/ffUO5XwG1I — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023

Direct hit in Sderot. We’re live from the scene in 5 minutes. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/o0jghkfVUo — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 12, 2023

Rocket impact in Sderot pic.twitter.com/KwQq6xX6PP — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 12, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of reservists have been mobilized as tanks roll into position near Gaza. This isn’t 2014—Israel is going in for the long haul, and they’re evacuating whole cities in Southern Israel in anticipation. Sderot’s mayor has asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to evacuate his city’s remaining population (Ynet News):

Alon Davidi, Mayor of the border town of Sderot, urges Israel’s government to evacuate the remaining 35-40 percent of residents who have remained. “This place is not safe. When the war is over and we’ve won, we will continue to develop our lovely city with our heroic residents.” pic.twitter.com/eSzGgMNuqf — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) October 12, 2023

Our @P_Klochendler speaks to local volunteers in the southern town of Sderot amid reports of a possible civilian evacuation of the city pic.twitter.com/mIlcFoXwt7 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 12, 2023





The mayor of the southern city of Sderot called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately move to evacuate residents of the city for at least 10 days to areas outside the immediate range of rockets from Gaza. "I receive calls from residents all day, begging to be evacuated," he said. Alon Davidi spoke to reporters as the city came under renewed fire and at least four people were hurt, two of them seriously. Sderot is within range of mortar fire but has been pounded by rockets since the early morning hours on Saturday when the Hamas terrorists launched their murderous attack. […] Davidy said half of the city's population left, since the start of the war. "We are currently with 405 to 45% of our residents," he said adding that evacuating the remaining families would "be life-saving for them and would free the military and police forces to address the security needs without having to attend to injured civilians," the mayor said adding he has been trying to raise funds to house his residents in hotels outside the immediate line of fire.

If true, it means Israel is all in. They've also declared the whole area on the Gaza border a closed military zone. https://t.co/CxYa56taKv — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) October 12, 2023

The city has a population of nearly 30,000. Gaza has been hammered by Israeli airstrikes ahead of the planned ground attack. Residents of these border cities and communities have less than 15 seconds to find shelter when air sirens go off for rocket attacks, and Hamas will continue to fire these munitions into Israel. It’s part of Israel’s ‘iron wall’ strategy for protecting its citizens from further harm as they prepare for this long war with Hamas. And even now, Israeli troops and border police find terrorists attempting to infiltrate the surrounding areas.

WOW: Veteran war reporter @TreyYingst and his crew catch footage of Israeli soldiers detaining a combatant. pic.twitter.com/u23UwVx7wZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2023

