Yeah, We're Probably Going to See This Act Banned in College Football

College Football’s ‘Rivalry Week’ was a thrill, but the surprise was that it devolved into fight club across multiple games. Victorious teams planting their flag in the logo of their rival led to all-out brawls, most notably at the ‘Horseshoe,’ where Michigan defeated their longtime rival Ohio State 13-10. Michigan players tried to plant their flag in the center of the field, leading to mayhem. In the Duel in the Desert, the Arizona State Sun Devils blew out the Arizona Wildcats 49-7—an ASU player tried sticking the pitchfork into the field, leading to a confrontation. The same shenanigans occurred after the NC State-North Carolina Tar Heels game. Florida Gators attempted to do the same after beating Florida State.
Attempted flag plants led to fights all over.
Here is video of Michigan players celebrating and planting their flag, and Ohio State players reacting.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 30, 2024
🎥: @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/Q5obxstZSi
If you are looking for the best video out there from start to finish this is the one #MichiganFootball #OhioState pic.twitter.com/QaWSpT3YJ9— Nate in Appleton (@NateAndree) November 30, 2024
Rivalry week in college football is something else pic.twitter.com/jCinMlel6v— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 1, 2024
Flag planting is going to be outlawed after today 😂pic.twitter.com/kDJCCYgG1v— FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 1, 2024
ANOTHER FIGHT ‼️— FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 1, 2024
Rivalry Week has been insanepic.twitter.com/TJ0m5R6nVM
FLORIDA PLANTS THE FLAG AT MIDFIELD IN TALLAHASSEE AND THE NOLES RESPOND WITH MORE FIGHT THAN THEY’VE SHOWN ALL YEAR pic.twitter.com/caVKMCDvM0— Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) December 1, 2024
They’re fighting nationwide during rivalry week! pic.twitter.com/GRUsAt7cRl— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024
Arizona let Arizona State stick a pitchfork in its logo— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024
Rivalry week has been absolute chaos
pic.twitter.com/hGWfBSPvdP
Recommended
Arizona let Arizona State stick a pitchfork in its logo— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024
Rivalry week has been absolute chaos
pic.twitter.com/hGWfBSPvdP
Baker Mayfield planted Oklahoma’s flag after defeating Ohio State in 2017. There were quips that if he did that today, World War III would have started.
If Baker Mayfield did this today it would’ve started World War IIIpic.twitter.com/PWZZnsDwN1— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024
And then there were just the teams who wanted to rumble:
ALABAMA AND AUBURN GOING AT IT ‼️— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 30, 2024
F*CK SPORTSMANSHIP IT’S RIVALRY WEEK 😂pic.twitter.com/XjTUNeqnxB
Houston and BYU keep rivalry fight night going strong— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/cIVPUgy1fH
Don’t be shocked if the NCAA bans or slaps severe fines against schools where their teams engage in flag planting after the games. You can feel it coming.
***
Texas' Steve Sarkisian kept his team in line after their win over Texas A&M
"No need for that. We can celebrate in other areas. That's how you handle that."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024
"Take your victory and flip it forward. And play for bigger things now."
Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler praise Texas coach Steve Sarkisian for pulling his team away from the Texas A&M logo. pic.twitter.com/H6wqfZOnRd
Rich Eisen's Stephen A. Smith-inspired post about Michigan's fourth straight win over OSU was pretty funny:
Thanks for the inspiration, @stephenasmith.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 30, 2024
Thats 4 straight. Go Blue. @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/0pA097Wi3T
Join the conversation as a VIP Member