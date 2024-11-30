Yeah, We're Probably Going to See This Act Banned in College Football

College Football’s ‘Rivalry Week’ was a thrill, but the surprise was that it devolved into fight club across multiple games. Victorious teams planting their flag in the logo of their rival led to all-out brawls, most notably at the ‘Horseshoe,’ where Michigan defeated their longtime rival Ohio State 13-10. Michigan players tried to plant their flag in the center of the field, leading to mayhem. In the Duel in the Desert, the Arizona State Sun Devils blew out the Arizona Wildcats 49-7—an ASU player tried sticking the pitchfork into the field, leading to a confrontation. The same shenanigans occurred after the NC State-North Carolina Tar Heels game. Florida Gators attempted to do the same after beating Florida State.

Attempted flag plants led to fights all over.

Here is video of Michigan players celebrating and planting their flag, and Ohio State players reacting.



🎥: @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/Q5obxstZSi — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 30, 2024

If you are looking for the best video out there from start to finish this is the one #MichiganFootball #OhioState pic.twitter.com/QaWSpT3YJ9 — Nate in Appleton (@NateAndree) November 30, 2024

Rivalry week in college football is something else pic.twitter.com/jCinMlel6v — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 1, 2024

Flag planting is going to be outlawed after today 😂pic.twitter.com/kDJCCYgG1v — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 1, 2024

ANOTHER FIGHT ‼️



Rivalry Week has been insanepic.twitter.com/TJ0m5R6nVM — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 1, 2024

FLORIDA PLANTS THE FLAG AT MIDFIELD IN TALLAHASSEE AND THE NOLES RESPOND WITH MORE FIGHT THAN THEY’VE SHOWN ALL YEAR pic.twitter.com/caVKMCDvM0 — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) December 1, 2024

They’re fighting nationwide during rivalry week! pic.twitter.com/GRUsAt7cRl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024

Arizona let Arizona State stick a pitchfork in its logo



Rivalry week has been absolute chaos



pic.twitter.com/hGWfBSPvdP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024

Baker Mayfield planted Oklahoma’s flag after defeating Ohio State in 2017. There were quips that if he did that today, World War III would have started.

If Baker Mayfield did this today it would’ve started World War IIIpic.twitter.com/PWZZnsDwN1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024

And then there were just the teams who wanted to rumble:

ALABAMA AND AUBURN GOING AT IT ‼️



F*CK SPORTSMANSHIP IT’S RIVALRY WEEK 😂pic.twitter.com/XjTUNeqnxB — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 30, 2024

Houston and BYU keep rivalry fight night going strong



pic.twitter.com/cIVPUgy1fH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2024

Don’t be shocked if the NCAA bans or slaps severe fines against schools where their teams engage in flag planting after the games. You can feel it coming.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian kept his team in line after their win over Texas A&M

"No need for that. We can celebrate in other areas. That's how you handle that."



"Take your victory and flip it forward. And play for bigger things now."



Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler praise Texas coach Steve Sarkisian for pulling his team away from the Texas A&M logo. pic.twitter.com/H6wqfZOnRd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

Rich Eisen's Stephen A. Smith-inspired post about Michigan's fourth straight win over OSU was pretty funny: