Tipsheet

Yeah, We're Probably Going to See This Act Banned in College Football

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 30, 2024 11:32 PM
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

College Football’s ‘Rivalry Week’ was a thrill, but the surprise was that it devolved into fight club across multiple games. Victorious teams planting their flag in the logo of their rival led to all-out brawls, most notably at the ‘Horseshoe,’ where Michigan defeated their longtime rival Ohio State 13-10. Michigan players tried to plant their flag in the center of the field, leading to mayhem. In the Duel in the Desert, the Arizona State Sun Devils blew out the Arizona Wildcats 49-7—an ASU player tried sticking the pitchfork into the field, leading to a confrontation. The same shenanigans occurred after the NC State-North Carolina Tar Heels game. Florida Gators attempted to do the same after beating Florida State.

Attempted flag plants led to fights all over.

Baker Mayfield planted Oklahoma’s flag after defeating Ohio State in 2017. There were quips that if he did that today, World War III would have started.

And then there were just the teams who wanted to rumble:

Don’t be shocked if the NCAA bans or slaps severe fines against schools where their teams engage in flag planting after the games. You can feel it coming. 

***

Texas' Steve Sarkisian kept his team in line after their win over Texas A&M

Rich Eisen's Stephen A. Smith-inspired post about Michigan's fourth straight win over OSU was pretty funny:

