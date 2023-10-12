Is She Serious? Nancy Mace Peddles Old Lefty Talking Point to Justify Anti-Steve Scalise Position

This woman is a piece of work. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) trotted into House GOP meetings on the Hill regarding selecting a new speaker wearing a red “A” on her shirt, referencing The Scarlet Letter. Mace was one of eight Republicans who voted with Democrats to boot Speaker Kevin McCarthy on October 2. Since then, it’s been a circus in the House. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA) have emerged as frontrunners, with Scalise slightly ahead, though no one has the votes right now.

Advertisement

Mace isn’t backing Scalise because he made an appearance at a white nationalist conference in 2002, which is a dubious claim:

Mace: I will vote for Jim Jordan on the floor. I personally cannot, in good conscience, vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke. . pic.twitter.com/PETIPInLxk — Acyn (@Acyn) October 11, 2023





I see I'm going to have to correct the record about the Scalise/Duke baloney (THANKS NANCY MACE) even a decade after this stupid scandal broke:



*** STEVE SCALISE DID NOT ATTEND A WHITE NATIONALIST/DAVID DUKE RALLY. ***



SLATE (!!!) IN 2014: pic.twitter.com/7j6UwiJMEf — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 11, 2023

Yet, Mace received $10,000 from Scalise’s PAC and touted his endorsement during her re-election bid. Mace embodies the dysfunction and chaos that came with this bid to remove McCarthy, who is no angel, but there was no plan here. The dog caught up with the car, and the anti-McCarthy faction has created a political disaster. The hope for a smooth transition is dead, as the House Republican Conference is a mess.

Mace today: "I personally cannot, in good conscience, vote for someone who attended a white supremacy conference and compared himself to David Duke"



Mace running in 2020: campaigns with Steve Scalise and touts his endorsement pic.twitter.com/B66L3v7fhK — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) October 11, 2023

LEFT: Nancy Mace when she needed Steve Scalise’s support and friendship



RIGHT: Nancy Mace, when she needs attention



Nobody - members, staff, constituents - should ever trust her again. pic.twitter.com/Uop1Y1JYcw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2023

And for Mace to rehash an old lefty talking point to denounce Scalise is laughably transparent. It’s not the second time she’s been raked over the coals, especially since she torched Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who filed the motion to vacate against McCarthy, for fundraising off the first time he created havoc with the endless rounds of ballots concerning McCarthy’s initial speakership earlier this year. Love or hate him, but this is Gaetz's persona, not Nancy’s, and it’s embarrassing to watch.

Advertisement

Former Mace spokeswoman: https://t.co/1DZ9hSxXD5 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 5, 2023





The House Republican Conference is a mess. Complete and utter mess. They are no closer to picking a speaker. They are a month away from a shutdown. Israel is asking for aid, which needs to pass in the next few weeks.



They are completely lost. And have no idea how they will get… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 12, 2023



