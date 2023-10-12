Is She Serious? Nancy Mace Peddles Old Lefty Talking Point to Justify Anti-Steve Scalise Position

This woman is a piece of work. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) trotted into House GOP meetings on the Hill regarding selecting a new speaker wearing a red “A” on her shirt, referencing The Scarlet Letter. Mace was one of eight Republicans who voted with Democrats to boot Speaker Kevin McCarthy on October 2. Since then, it’s been a circus in the House. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA) have emerged as frontrunners, with Scalise slightly ahead, though no one has the votes right now.
Mace isn’t backing Scalise because he made an appearance at a white nationalist conference in 2002, which is a dubious claim:
Mace: I will vote for Jim Jordan on the floor. I personally cannot, in good conscience, vote for someone who attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke. . pic.twitter.com/PETIPInLxk— Acyn (@Acyn) October 11, 2023
I see I'm going to have to correct the record about the Scalise/Duke baloney (THANKS NANCY MACE) even a decade after this stupid scandal broke:— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 11, 2023
*** STEVE SCALISE DID NOT ATTEND A WHITE NATIONALIST/DAVID DUKE RALLY. ***
SLATE (!!!) IN 2014: pic.twitter.com/7j6UwiJMEf
Yet, Mace received $10,000 from Scalise’s PAC and touted his endorsement during her re-election bid. Mace embodies the dysfunction and chaos that came with this bid to remove McCarthy, who is no angel, but there was no plan here. The dog caught up with the car, and the anti-McCarthy faction has created a political disaster. The hope for a smooth transition is dead, as the House Republican Conference is a mess.
Mace today: "I personally cannot, in good conscience, vote for someone who attended a white supremacy conference and compared himself to David Duke"— Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) October 11, 2023
Mace running in 2020: campaigns with Steve Scalise and touts his endorsement pic.twitter.com/B66L3v7fhK
LEFT: Nancy Mace when she needed Steve Scalise’s support and friendship— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2023
RIGHT: Nancy Mace, when she needs attention
Nobody - members, staff, constituents - should ever trust her again. pic.twitter.com/Uop1Y1JYcw
October 11, 2023
And for Mace to rehash an old lefty talking point to denounce Scalise is laughably transparent. It’s not the second time she’s been raked over the coals, especially since she torched Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who filed the motion to vacate against McCarthy, for fundraising off the first time he created havoc with the endless rounds of ballots concerning McCarthy’s initial speakership earlier this year. Love or hate him, but this is Gaetz's persona, not Nancy’s, and it’s embarrassing to watch.
Wow. Absolutely brutal and embarrassing.— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Wn9uR165MF
Former Mace spokeswoman: https://t.co/1DZ9hSxXD5— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 5, 2023
The House Republican Conference is a mess. Complete and utter mess. They are no closer to picking a speaker. They are a month away from a shutdown. Israel is asking for aid, which needs to pass in the next few weeks.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 12, 2023
They are completely lost. And have no idea how they will get…
