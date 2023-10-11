So, That's How Hamas Terrorists Infiltrated This Kibbutz Before Murdering 100 Israelis

Spencer wrote about the horrific attack on a kibbutz, where 40 babies were found beheaded. As Israeli Major General Itai Veruv warned press members before entering Kfar Aza, what they’re about to see is “not a battlefield. It was a massacre.” Many of these communities had no time to repel or mobilize any resemblance of defense against the 1,000 armed terrorists who stormed into Southern Israel from Gaza.

Advertisement

"It's not a battlefield. It's a massacre."

Here, MG Itai Veruv is preparing journalists to enter Kfar Aza where atrocities have taken place at the hands of Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/1MXMxuWHpA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Hamas went door-to-door, killing, raping, and kidnapping Israelis. In another kibbutz, Be'eri, over 100 bodies were found, roughly ten percent of the community. Hamas was trying to wipe out whole towns and kill as many Israelis as possible. And yes, babies and children were also among the dead—none were spared. So, how did Hamas enter the kibbutz? We have camera footage showing them hijacking a car, pulling up to the gate, opening fire at its occupants, and gaining entry.

Exclusive footage from the attack in Kibbutz Be'eri, where over 100 Israelis tragically lost their lives.



In this video, you can witness the chilling moments when Hamas terrorists approached the main gate of the kibbutz. After their initial attempt to breach the gate failed,… pic.twitter.com/dlvGnh2YGb — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) October 10, 2023

You already know how the rest of this story goes.

Carrying out the dead from Kibbutz Be’eri.



Entire families wiped out. Young and old.



Hamas shot, beat, burned, and violated the members of the community. pic.twitter.com/4yOKFsyRsy — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 10, 2023

They just found 100 bodies in Be'eri. We are witnessing entire Jewish towns being wiped out. I don't have any words — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) October 9, 2023



