Tipsheet

So, That's How Hamas Terrorists Infiltrated This Kibbutz Before Murdering 100 Israelis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 11, 2023 12:35 AM
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Spencer wrote about the horrific attack on a kibbutz, where 40 babies were found beheaded. As Israeli Major General Itai Veruv warned press members before entering Kfar Aza, what they’re about to see is “not a battlefield. It was a massacre.” Many of these communities had no time to repel or mobilize any resemblance of defense against the 1,000 armed terrorists who stormed into Southern Israel from Gaza.

Hamas went door-to-door, killing, raping, and kidnapping Israelis. In another kibbutz, Be'eri, over 100 bodies were found, roughly ten percent of the community. Hamas was trying to wipe out whole towns and kill as many Israelis as possible. And yes, babies and children were also among the dead—none were spared. So, how did Hamas enter the kibbutz? We have camera footage showing them hijacking a car, pulling up to the gate, opening fire at its occupants, and gaining entry. 

You already know how the rest of this story goes.


